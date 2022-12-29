Arts

Antiques Roadshow premieres Jan. 2 with episode filmed at Filoli

PBS show's 27th season features 3 episodes at Woodside estate

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Crowds on the set of the Antiques Roadshow at Filoli in Woodside on June 22, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

A 1976 manual for the Apple-II computer, a 1928 English sterling silver horse, a 1907 Pairpoint puffy owl lamp and more will all be featured on the season 27 premiere of Antiques Roadshow on PBS on Jan. 2, filmed at Woodside's Filoli estate.

The hourlong episode was filmed at the estate in June, drawing about 2,500 people during a heat wave and power outage.

Producers hint that one item brought to the 54,000-square-foot Georgian revival-style mansion and 16 acres of English Renaissance gardens to be examined by one of 70 appraisers was worth up to an estimated $330,000.

The 23 categories of appraisals included paintings, sports memorabilia, toys, rugs, furniture and clocks. Each attendee was allowed to bring two items. By the end of the day, the crew had filmed about 150 appraisals.

This 25-episode season was also filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, Boise, Idaho and Sante Fe, New Mexico. as well as other locations. Three of those episodes will take place at the Woodside estate.

The episode airs at 8 p.m. on PBS. Go to kpbs.org for more information.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

