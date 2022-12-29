A look at 2022 from behind the lens

It's only been 12 months, but the end of 2022 is very different from its start.

In January, students and faculty members socially distanced in a single-file line waited for their turn to take a COVID-19 test inside the Peery Family Center at Palo Alto High School. We were in the midst of a severe omicron wave.

That scene stands in stark contrast to the packed election results party at The Patio in downtown Palo Alto, where candidates and their supporters gathered 10 months later on Nov. 8.

Between these two scenes were historic moments peppered throughout the year, such as the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, which was seeking renewed tribal recognition after their status was removed from the Federal Register in 1927. They're counting on new genetic evidence and a state bill, California Senate Joint Resolution 13, to regain their recognition.

For the first time in two decades, nurses from Stanford and Lucile Packard Children's hospitals went on strike. Thousands joined together to demand greater staffing, mental health and wellness support and increased wages and benefits after more than two years of being on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.