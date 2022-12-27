Power goes out for about 1,300 Palo Alto Utilities customers

A power outage disrupted service for about 1,300 Palo Alto Utilities customers this afternoon. The number of affected residents and businesses has since dropped to about 45.
The outage started around 1:45 p.m. in an area that includes California Avenue and the College Terrace neighborhood, the Utilities Department said in a tweet.
In a follow-up tweet at 3:18 p.m., about 45 affected customers were still without power.
A Utilities crew has been sent to identify the cause of the outage, make repairs to underground equipment and pump out water from vaults, according to the department. There is no estimated time of when service will be restored.
Palo Alto Utilities plans to share updated information on its Twitter account and at cityofpaloalto.org.
The Police Department is aware of the outage. The agency has requested the community not call 911 or nonemergency numbers for the Police and Fire departments to report the outage or ask questions about the service disruption, according to a Nixle alert. Police advised the public to refer to the Utilities Department's Twitter account and electric outage map.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments
Registered user
another community
11 minutes ago
Registered user
11 minutes ago
Oh, the irony. "Palo Alto Utilities plans to share updated information on its Twitter account and at cityofpaloalto.org." I don't know about everybody else but without electricity my internet box doesn't work.
And this is precious too: "The agency has requested the community not call 911 or nonemergency numbers for the Police and Fire departments to report the outage or ask questions about the service disruption, according to a Nixle alert. Police advised the public to refer to the Utilities Department's Twitter account and electric outage map."
Yes, we have no bananas.