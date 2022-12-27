Power goes out for about 1,300 Palo Alto Utilities customers

A power outage disrupted service for about 1,300 Palo Alto Utilities customers this afternoon. The number of affected residents and businesses has since dropped to about 45.

The outage started around 1:45 p.m. in an area that includes California Avenue and the College Terrace neighborhood, the Utilities Department said in a tweet.

In a follow-up tweet at 3:18 p.m., about 45 affected customers were still without power.

A Utilities crew has been sent to identify the cause of the outage, make repairs to underground equipment and pump out water from vaults, according to the department. There is no estimated time of when service will be restored.

Palo Alto Utilities plans to share updated information on its Twitter account and at cityofpaloalto.org.