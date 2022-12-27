News

Power goes out for about 1,300 Palo Alto Utilities customers

Outage impacts residents, businesses in the area of California Avenue, College Terrace neighborhood

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 27, 2022, 2:36 pm 1
Updated: Tue, Dec 27, 2022, 4:31 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Palo Alto Utilities has reported a power outage in the area of California Avenue and the College Terrace neighborhood on Dec. 27, 2022. Screenshot obtained via Palo Alto Utilities outage map.

A power outage disrupted service for about 1,300 Palo Alto Utilities customers this afternoon. The number of affected residents and businesses has since dropped to about 45.

The outage started around 1:45 p.m. in an area that includes California Avenue and the College Terrace neighborhood, the Utilities Department said in a tweet.

In a follow-up tweet at 3:18 p.m., about 45 affected customers were still without power.

A Utilities crew has been sent to identify the cause of the outage, make repairs to underground equipment and pump out water from vaults, according to the department. There is no estimated time of when service will be restored.

Palo Alto Utilities plans to share updated information on its Twitter account and at cityofpaloalto.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The Police Department is aware of the outage. The agency has requested the community not call 911 or nonemergency numbers for the Police and Fire departments to report the outage or ask questions about the service disruption, according to a Nixle alert. Police advised the public to refer to the Utilities Department's Twitter account and electric outage map.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Power goes out for about 1,300 Palo Alto Utilities customers

Outage impacts residents, businesses in the area of California Avenue, College Terrace neighborhood

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 27, 2022, 2:36 pm
Updated: Tue, Dec 27, 2022, 4:31 pm

A power outage disrupted service for about 1,300 Palo Alto Utilities customers this afternoon. The number of affected residents and businesses has since dropped to about 45.

The outage started around 1:45 p.m. in an area that includes California Avenue and the College Terrace neighborhood, the Utilities Department said in a tweet.

In a follow-up tweet at 3:18 p.m., about 45 affected customers were still without power.

A Utilities crew has been sent to identify the cause of the outage, make repairs to underground equipment and pump out water from vaults, according to the department. There is no estimated time of when service will be restored.

Palo Alto Utilities plans to share updated information on its Twitter account and at cityofpaloalto.org.

The Police Department is aware of the outage. The agency has requested the community not call 911 or nonemergency numbers for the Police and Fire departments to report the outage or ask questions about the service disruption, according to a Nixle alert. Police advised the public to refer to the Utilities Department's Twitter account and electric outage map.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

MyFeelz
Registered user
another community
11 minutes ago
MyFeelz, another community
Registered user
11 minutes ago

Oh, the irony. "Palo Alto Utilities plans to share updated information on its Twitter account and at cityofpaloalto.org." I don't know about everybody else but without electricity my internet box doesn't work.

And this is precious too: "The agency has requested the community not call 911 or nonemergency numbers for the Police and Fire departments to report the outage or ask questions about the service disruption, according to a Nixle alert. Police advised the public to refer to the Utilities Department's Twitter account and electric outage map."

Yes, we have no bananas.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.