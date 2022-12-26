Police: Man arrested in Palo Alto on Christmas after stealing car with two children inside

Police have arrested a man who they said stole a car with two children inside in downtown Mountain View on Christmas and then drove it to Palo Alto.

Mountain View police received a call at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday from a woman who reported that her Toyota sedan was stolen from the area of Dana and Castro Street, according to a news release from the Mountain View Police Department. She said that she had parked the car and had run quickly into a grocery store to pick up some food while her two daughters, ages 7 and 13, remained inside.

While she was in the store, a man who was also inside the store walked into her car Toyota and began to drive away. The two girls, who were in the backseat, began to scream and the man reportedly told them to leave the vehicle, according to the news release. Once they did so, he drove away, police said.

Mountain View police tracked the car to the Ventura neighborhood in Palo Alto, where he was arrested at about 8 p.m.. They detained the man at Wilton Avenue and Orinda Street without incident, according to the news release.

According to the police, the 28-year-old man is a transient with no permanent address. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and charged with carjacking, felony child endangerment and kidnapping, as well as for having several outstanding warrants.