Wondering what local services are open during the holidays? Here's a list of answers.

With Christmas and New Year's approaching, many local agencies and services in Palo Alto and neighboring areas will be operating on adjusted holiday hours. We detail what will be available below.

City services

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.

• Police, fire: Emergency workers, police patrol teams, firefighters and dispatchers will work on a regular schedule. The police public service desk and records office will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2. Fire administration will have "limited staffing available virtually and by appointment only" during the holidays, according to the city's website.

• Palo Alto Library: The Children's, College Terrace and Downtown libraries will be closed starting Dec. 24. The children's library will reopen on Jan. 3, while the College Terrace and Downtown libraries will reopen on Jan. 5. The Mitchell Park and Rinconada libraries will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 and will reopen on the following Tuesdays (Dec. 27 and Jan. 3). The city's e-Library services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org/elibrary.