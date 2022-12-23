News

Wondering what local services are open during the holidays? Here's a list of answers.

Garbage collection services won't change, but libraries will be closed

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Mail trucks behind the downtown Palo Alto post office on Hamilton Avenue. Embarcadero Media file photo by Magali Gauthier.

With Christmas and New Year's approaching, many local agencies and services in Palo Alto and neighboring areas will be operating on adjusted holiday hours. We detail what will be available below.

City services

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.

• Police, fire: Emergency workers, police patrol teams, firefighters and dispatchers will work on a regular schedule. The police public service desk and records office will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2. Fire administration will have "limited staffing available virtually and by appointment only" during the holidays, according to the city's website.

• Palo Alto Library: The Children's, College Terrace and Downtown libraries will be closed starting Dec. 24. The children's library will reopen on Jan. 3, while the College Terrace and Downtown libraries will reopen on Jan. 5. The Mitchell Park and Rinconada libraries will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 and will reopen on the following Tuesdays (Dec. 27 and Jan. 3). The city's e-Library services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org/elibrary.

• Garbage pickup: Collection services will run on a regular schedule.

Transportation

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a weekend schedule on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. For more information, visit caltrain.com.

• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. For more information, visit samtrans.com.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: The VTA will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. Fares will be free after 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve through 5 a.m. on New Year's Day. For more information, visit vta.org.

Schools

• Palo Alto Unified School District: Palo Alto Unified district offices and schools will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 6.

Federal, state offices

• U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed on Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. Regular mail will not be delivered.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.