Police: Four people rob 7-Eleven in Midtown

Four people robbed the 7-Eleven convenience store in Palo Alto's Midtown neighborhood on Wednesday night, police said.

There were no injuries and the suspects are at large.

The robbery occurred at about 11:15 p.m. at the Colorado Avenue store, according to a police news release. The four people allegedly fled in a vehicle.

According to the police, the four individuals walked into the store and tried to enter the cashier's area. When the clerk attempted to block their entry, one of the people reportedly pushed him back towards the cash register and threatened to beat him up if he did not cooperate.

The clerk, a man in his 30s, opened the register and the four people stole cash and several cartons of cigarettes, police said. The robbers then ran out of the store and entered a vehicle parked on Colorado Avenue just east of the driveway into the Safeway parking lot.