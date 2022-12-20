City Council vote paves way for major fiber expansion

After more than 20 years of debate, Palo Alto voted on Monday to significantly expand the city's fiber optics network, a move that could position the Utility Department in direct competition with AT&T.
The expansion would unfold over the next decade and include in its first phase about 7,160 homes and 875 businesses under a scenario proposed by Magellan Advisors, which focuses early growth in areas where construction would be relatively cheap, where the demand is high and where AT&T isn't yet established. It would cost about $48.6 million, funding that would come from Fiber and Electric reserves.
The approach, which the City Council supported in its final meeting of the year, falls well short of what's known as "Fiber to the Premises," a decadeslong dream of hooking up all parts of the city to municipal fiber, enabling universal internet access at gigabit speed. It does, however, give the council a chance to slowly roll out the system and see how well it's received before committing to next phases. If things go well and residents sign up for Palo Alto Fiber, the expansion that the council approved Monday could become the first phase of a citywide buildout.
"I think this is a prudent and yet a forward approach," Mayor Pat Burt said just before the vote. "We're going to make some progress that will serve the city well. … It gives us a foundation that, if we are successful, we can grow it."
Council members generally agreed that the expansion is a measured risk. AT&T already offers fiber internet in some sections of the city and officials are bracing for stiff competition from the entrenched incumbent. Council member Greg Tanaka, the sole dissenter in the 6-1 vote, suggested that the city is unlikely to prevail in this contest.
"To me, it doesn't seem like this is a game we should be playing as a city," Tanaka said. "From the offering, I don't know how we win here. Because the competition is a moving target, they're going to get better and better and better."
Others, however, concluded that the risk, while real, is limited. The council rejected the most ambitious option on the table: universal fiber. Implementing Fiber to the Premises would have cost $142.9 million, according to Magellan, and require the city to obtain a revenue bond at a time when interests rates are continuously climbing. No one on the council thought that was a great idea.
The more modest alternative, which advanced Monday, consists of two major components: a $25.6-million upgrade to Palo Alto's fiber backbone, which will largely benefit city departments and which will enable subsequent extension of fiber into neighborhoods; and $20 million for the first phase of Fiber to the Premise. The areas that would be strong candidates for early coverage include portions of Downtown North, Evergreen Park, College Terrace, Southgate and Old Palo Alto. Also included is a western section of Midtown and the area around Loma Verde Avenue in St. Claire Gardens.
The vote was more than two decades in the making. The city has been talking about expanding fiber to every home and business since the late 1990s and even advanced a pilot project in a residential complex in 2000. Palo Alto then tried to partner with a private internet service provider to launch a municipal fiber service, an effort that was on the cusp of advancing in 2009 when the economy crashed and the city's partner withdrew from the deal. All the while, the fiber ring was quietly serving a few dozen commercial customers and generating money. Palo Alto's fiber fund currently has $34 million.
Council members generally agreed that the risk is worth taking, even as they expressed some reservations about competing AT&T. In supporting the expansion, they pointed to surveys showing strong support for municipal fiber, as well as 743 contributions of $50 deposits for a fiber service that doesn't exist.
"There's clearly demand for this in the community," council member Eric Filseth said. "The real risk here is: Are we going to end up head-to-head in a pitched fight against serious private sector companies that are going be really good at this? I think that's a real risk."
Every option that staff presented to the council involved upgrading the fiber backbone, which was constructed in 1997. Magellan CEO John Honker characterized the effort as "a refresh and an upgrade" to give the fiber network more "horsepower" and capacity for the next 30 years.
"That fiber backbone becomes the foundation for anything else that you do with Fiber to the Home," he said.
Many supporters of the fiber expansion framed it as a question of equity. It's not about thwarting or defeating AT&T, they maintain. It's about providing reliable internet to areas that currently lack any options. Palo Alto resident Daniel Dulitz recently launched a new organization called Adobe Creek Networks, which is trying to expand fiber service to underserved neighborhoods. The reason the city's effort is necessary, he said Monday, is because incumbents are failing to do their job.
"I'm very happy for the people in parts of Palo Alto who have high-quality services from those incumbent providers. … But for the folks in the other parts of city, where the incumbent providers are not doing their job, you can make a difference to them by allocating funds in a wise way in areas where you are likely to get the highest take rates."
Resident Bob Moss, a longtime supporter of fiber expansion, noted that Palo Alto has thousands of people who work from home.
"Giving them the kind of internet access and data service connectivity that Fiber to the Premises would provide is essential," Moss said.
Others were far more skeptical. Resident Bob Smith lamented the huge amount of time and money that the city has spent discussing fiber expansion since the late 1990s and urged council members to work with — rather than oppose — AT&T.
"Every time we have a discussion about Fiber to the Home or Fiber to the Premises, it's less sensible than it was the time before, it's riskier than the time before. And this is where we keep going," Smith said.
Council members, however, agreed to press ahead. Vice Mayor Lydia Kou suggested that bringing municipal internet to the entire community would give residents a "competitive edge."
"I want to make sure everyone in this community does have connectivity," Kou said. "It is an essential service that people do need."
The main factor that will determine whether the city's fiber system is financially sustainable is the "take rate" — the percentage of customers who sign up for Palo Alto Fiber. Magellan estimated that the city would need a take rate of at least 25%. While some in the community are skeptical that the city can hit this mark, surveys conducted by Magellan suggested that the take rate could reach about 40%.
The take rate may also determine how fast Fiber to the Premises spreads to other neighborhoods. Council member Tom DuBois, who made the motion to proceed with the phased approach, suggested that if the take rate in the first phase meets expectations, the city should quickly move ahead with further expansions, even if it means going out for bond.
"I don't want to see us get stuck in 'analysis paralysis' after this first phase. … I want us to think about, 'What is the data we need? How do we collect it? How do we make a go/no-go decision?'" DuBois said.
Comments
Terrible idea. AT&T is already building out fiber-to-the-premises in Palo Alto and is upgrading current customers to fiber for free. How will Palo Alto compete with this and why would it want to when there are far more urgent priorities? I am not apologist for the private service providers, but they have scale and competitive objectives that have driven consistent improvements in speed and service over the years and I do not see how a small-ish municipality like Palo Alto will provide a comparable product at comparable cost. Please stop now.
""There's clearly demand for this in the community," council member Eric Filseth said. "The real risk here is: Are we going to end up head-to-head in a pitched fight against serious private sector companies that are going be really good at this? I think that's a real risk.""
Says who? Clearly not the people responding to the city "survey" who weren't given the option of saying they/we DIDN'T want it.
" It would cost about $48.6 million, funding that would come from Fiber and Electric reserves..."
How nice that we have such huge reserves. Maybe some of that money could go toward reducing our utility rates which Shikada recently said are likely to double??
""I think this is a prudent and yet a forward approach," Mayor Pat Burt said just before the vote. "We're going to make some progress that will serve the city well. … It gives us a foundation that, if we are successful, we can grow it."
"IF" is the key word here. I guess risking "only" $48.600,000 is more prudent than risking $144,000,000 but hey, it's only the taxpayers' money and they can always double our utility rates.
To Mayor Burt. It's not prudent nor is it forward thinking. Council member Tanaka has it right. There is no win here for tax paying citizens when in fact the likes of At&T and others have the experience and knowledge to out perform anything the City of Palo Alto can come up with at a cheaper cost. This is but another example of Council trying to be cool technology "leaders" thinking that we have to show everyone how Palo Alto forward we are because of our connections to Silicon Valley tech entrepreneurs. This will prove to be a boondoggle the likes of the high speed rail system to nowhere that is already years behind schedule and billions over cost.
Originally projected to cost $33 billion when it was approved in 2008, it is now estimated to cost $113 billion and may never be completed. The goal was to connect San Francisco and Los Angeles by rail in under two hours and 40 minutes, but the only segment currently under construction is in the Central Valley, nowhere near either city.
Let's not be mindless about this. Oh, wait ....
The best idea for the "excess" funds in the fiber fund is to transfer them to the general fund for use to support basic city services--libraries, police, fire, parks, etc. The transfers from other utility funds (gas, water, electric) are illegal and don't make sense for those businesses. The fiber fund is a profitable business whose funds should be used to build/maintain/upgrade the dark fiber system. The dark fiber services are priced at market prices (unlike other utility--gas, water, electric, and wastewater--services that are priced at cost. The fiber fund makes money as it--let those profits be used for the general fund. The City should not be in the fiber to the premises business as it's too risky and not a core function of city government.
@Tom Dubois,
"How do we make a go/no-go decision?' (for a bond)
That decision has already been made. It's NO. There is no amount of "data" or adoption rates that can compensate for being speculative with public money. Consider the Junior Museum - with no competition, the City is going to be saddled with "marketing" costs to attract customers. OK, now add real competition.
Suzanne Keehn
I totally agree, I already have AT&T fiber, they were across my street years ago and put it in for free. Do not increase utility rates, that really hurts many of us. Use extra funds for city services.
I support this for several reasons:
- Comcast has absurdly low data caps for residential users that prevent Palo Alto residents from loading more than 1 security camera stream to the cloud. This is an important use case for all residents of Palo Alto have cheap access to.
- AT&T has already failed at doing an acceptable job covering neighborhoods with fiber. Huge fractions of the city don't have access to AT&T fiber, include any of the areas with underground utility service. I'm sure that this phase 1 expansion will kick AT&T into gear, but the reality is that, without robust competition, they will continue to slow-roll and over price.
Now that the trial is approved, it's important we come together as residents to support it and make it successful. Thank you City Council!
Re: "AT&T is already building out fiber-to-the-premises in Palo Alto"
Certainly not in south-west Palo Alto. Our ATT internet is often congested, yet not cheap. The City expanding fiber out more than this initial project is however wasteful unless it shows strong demand and good returns on investment.
Still waiting for the city's electrical distribution system to be upgraded to be able to handle all the electrical upgrades the city is forcing on us...
Glad we're hopefully past the $144 million banner ;-)
Of the $48M, about $26M goes to the existing (profitable) dark-fiber ring, much of which is needed anyway. So the real FTTP number here maxes out around $20-25 million. Of that, roughly 2/3 will go to laying physical fiber, which --- hopefully --- is a persistent asset. Admittedly that’s not certain, but if it’s correct, then the amount at risk is maybe $10M primarily from the Fiber Fund (which can’t easily be used for other purposes anyway), not $48M, or $144M.
By rejecting Option 1, the Council (properly, IMO) declined to expose the General Fund to this venture. So the Fiber Fund $10M stake is one side of the ledger. The other side is actually getting reasonably-priced gigabit broadband to most or all of the City in the next few years, which there’s clearly demand for. Reasonable people can disagree whether it’s an acceptable risk or not, but I don’t think it’s a slam dunk either way now.
It’s important that none of this truly precludes the City from collaborating with a private provider. So far none has shown much interest, even though private-provider deployment hasn’t remotely kept up with the vision either (if you’re one of the few who can actually get that service today, good for you! but you’re way ahead of most of the City). If that changes and this process ends up as essentially a kick-start to a high-quality and reliable private-sector or co-op solution, most of us would still consider that a win.
"t’s important that none of this truly precludes the City from collaborating with a private provider."
Excuse me, Mr. Filseth, but your colleague Tom DuBois already said -- when asked about PA's expertise in managing / providing customer service -- not to worry about PA's expertise because the whole project would be outsourced.
What's the difference between collaborating with a private provider and outsourcing to a private provider???
Are you saying Palo Alto's going to reinvent the wheel when established proven companies like Sonic Networks are already collaborating with AT&T right here in Palo Alto.
However much PA's risking on this ego trip -- $144,000,000 with its bad "optics" just before asking for tax increase or a mere $44,000,000 is too much.
As for claiming the money can't be used for other purposes, who set it up that way?? That's like saying the computer screwed up so blame the computer, not the people programming them.
The money would be better spent on how to deal with the Palo Alto rail crossing issue, which seems to be like the immigration problem in Congress, i.e., resolution never seems to be reached. Let AT& T and Xfinty and any other ISPs duke it out in traditional capitalistic fashion which should leave us with high speed internet service at competitive prices.
Hm, maybe we’re not as far past the $144M thing as I thought.
“established proven companies like Sonic Networks are already collaborating with AT&T right here in Palo Alto.”
AT+T doesn’t actually offer fiber in most of Palo Alto; that’s the whole point. Neither does Sonic, which I myself have and like, but can’t get fiber from. If you have them where you are, good for you, but please be aware most of us can’t. If you don’t have them, check and see if you can really get them.
“As for claiming the money can't be used for other purposes, who set it up that way?? That's like saying the computer screwed up so blame the computer, not the people programming them.”
The Fiber Fund is fed by the dark-fiber ring, which is a utility. The voters of California, in their wisdom, passed props 26 and 218. It’s a legal issue, not a technical one.