A 6.37 magnitude earthquake struck the Northern California coast Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That quake was followed by a 4.6-magnitude and a 3.9-magnitude aftershock.

The first earthquake's epicenter was 12 km west/southwest of Ferndale.

The first quake struck at 2:34 a.m. at a depth of 16.1 km. The second was at 2:39 a.m. at a depth of 24.2 km. The third hit at 3:08 a.m.