Stanford surpasses Getty Museum as largest recipient of property tax exemptions in California

Stanford University recently surpassed the Getty Museum in Los Angeles as the largest recipient of property tax exemptions in California. The university received more than $16.8 billion in tax exemptions last year for its various campus properties, nearly half of the $35.2 billion of property tax exemptions in the county, according to the Santa Clara County Assessor.
Local leaders say the tax exemptions are depriving neighboring cities of much-needed revenue because there are fewer tax dollars to support local public schools, community colleges, special districts like VTA, and county and city governments.
As Stanford considers plans to build more student and faculty housing and continues buying off-campus homes for faculty, some local leaders are concerned about the university's impact on their cities.
"Every time (Stanford) buys a home, that home potentially comes off the property tax rolls," Palo Alto Council member Tom DuBois told San Jose Spotlight. "That's kind of a big deal because it means their property will never be reassessed."
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted earlier this week to accept a report from the university and local stakeholders outlining expansion plans in several areas, including building more housing for students and faculty. Before accepting the report, some officials expressed their own concerns about the university's impact on cities like Palo Alto.
"It's a double-whammy," County Supervisor Otto Lee said. "It's taking housing stock from the public. And two, it's now the county ... (that) is also losing out on that (revenue)."
Since the 1980s, Stanford and Palo Alto have had an ongoing agreement under which the university compensates the city for utilities, police and fire assistance and public transit. DuBois and Vice Mayor Lydia Kou said they're interested in exploring models similar to those followed by some Ivy League universities, in which the universities pay more for city services as a way to recoup lost tax revenue. The funds could be used for increasing local library hours, subsidizing child care programs and expanding public transit systems, Kou said.
"Palo Alto's needs have not been fully vetted," she said. "I think it benefits all of us if we all work together."
DuBois and Kou also have urged the university to build more housing for its service workers and contribute to Caltrain's electrification project, which would help students and faculty who live far from campus to access the university more easily.
"The exemption supports the university in fulfilling its mission of research, education and service to the benefit of the region, country and world," Stanford spokesperson Luisa Rapport said. "Stanford has also devoted significant lands in the Stanford Research Park and at the Stanford Shopping Center to commercial uses that are not exempt and generate significant tax revenues for the Palo Alto Unified School District, the city of Palo Alto and the county of Santa Clara."
Private universities, hospitals, religious organizations and public schools are among the organizations eligible for property tax exemptions under state law. The spirit of these exemptions is that the loss of tax revenue is recouped through community services provided by these organizations.
Stanford's recent moves to buy up local homes for its faculty has sparked a separate controversy at the county assessor's office.
"The people in Palo Alto make the argument that Stanford doesn't pay their fair share, and that's understandable," Assessor Larry Stone said.
Stone said Stanford has sold homes to its professors at below-market rates. Those professors have then expected their homes to be assessed at those below-market rates.
"The professors are all up in arms with my office," Stone said. "They say we should assess them at the purchase price. We tell them no. The job of the assessor is assess all assessable property at its fair market value."
Rapport said the assessments have created economic hardship for its professors. In response, Stanford has requested further tax exemptions on those homes to make up the added costs of those assessments.
"It is critical to Stanford's educational mission to provide housing that is affordable for faculty," Rapport said. "We have met with the Santa Clara County Assessor's Office, and we welcome working with them to identify a resolution on this issue.
This story was originally published by San Jose Spotlight.
Comments
College Terrace
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Thought the City wanted affordable housing for those who worked at Stanford - and now they're objecting to Stanford providing that for it's faculty? Interesting.
Atherton
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
It's called good business practice on the part of Stanford University.
Tax avoidance (legal) and tax evasion (illegal) are two different things.
Nearly everyone in their right mind chooses to avoid paying additional or any unnecessary taxes.
Old Palo Alto
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Affordable housing for hourly workers is not the same as housing for professors.
Midtown
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
I can understand the argument for houses that Stanford purchases outside of Stanford-owned land and then resells to faculty below market value. Stanford should compensate their professors enough to handle the taxes at regularly assessed value; it's just part of the cost of living and employing here, and it's much smaller than the article's 16 billion total. The city should get fair compensation for services it provides. But it sounds like Palo Alto wants to go well beyond that, and that's just a plain money grab.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
I added up how many housing units Stanford is contributing to the PA community based on PAO reports and subtracted the 795 Oak Creek apartments it just removed and came up with 114 units BEFORE counting the number of homes Stanford bought up in Coillkege Terrace and elsewhere.
Given Stanford's never-ending expansion, that's pathetic given that the populations of Stanford U, Stanford Hospital and Palo Alto are practically identical.
Speaking of Stanford Medical, Stanford's so greedy they won't even staff their own hoispital adequately thus endangering patients and the nurses. A friend who was on the negotiating team to settle the strike was horrified that not one Stanford rep had any awareness of what their jobs were or ANY experience with medicine or health care! Just greedy bean-counters. Shameful and dangerous.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
@AGMidtown,
"The city should get fair compensation for services it provides."
Just to be clear, services are not infrastructure. I would hope that Stanford can figure that out.
It's o-b-s-c-e-n-e that these tax breaks go out PER YEAR in CA which talks life as if it's Switzerland, with transportation infrastructure that is dismal, pathetic, fill in the blank.. where everyone needs a car and where the buses only take dollar bills. Caltrain can't even master signage, has anyone around here ever tried to get around on train or a bus? Or is the Tesla enough goodwill.
another community
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
The key to happiness (in any city) is to tune out local politics. Especially in "certain" cities. You should be able to be community minded without crushing your soul. When it leads to addiction to politics, it's even sadder. It's to the detriment of your own well-being.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
@Jennifer,
"The key to happiness (in any city) is to tune out local politics."
This article is also about state politics. Since you've indicated you moved out of Palo Alto, does your city have as much politics as Palo Alto?
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
"The key to happiness (in any city) is to tune out local politics. Especially in "certain" cities."
The key to happiness re local politics is to have responsive city staff and elected officials who are represent the community they're supposed to be serving, not their own interests and future political ambitions. They're supposed to be "minding the store" and ensuring OUR money is well-spent because they know the "buck stops" with them -- in the OLD sense of the phrase.
another community
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
resident3 - No, our city is about the same size as PA (60,000 plus), but it's not political at all compared to PA. We are PA taxpayers/homeowners.
My point was PA is a very nice city, but the dominance of Stanford creates oppression to some residents, and it doesn't have to be. Let the city leaders/elected officials deal with the politics and enjoy your life personally/professionally without letting politics destroy your mental well-being. Voting is important but getting all "caught up" is to the detriment of your happiness.
College Terrace
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
I think Jennifer is right. Local politics is crazy-making b/c ridiculous stuff goes on and there’s pretty much nothing residents can do. The answer should be “but you can vote” but somewhere along the way, CC relinquished control of the City to the City Manager and we do not vote for the City Manager. This broken dynamic is getting increasingly problematic and expensive.
CC: take back your control!
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
@Online name,
"They're supposed to be "minding the store"
I agree, and unfortunately the "store" is tied to our wallets. So, who knew that half of Palo Alto's property owners like Jennifer aren't here. The happiness score for distant landlords must be off the charts, rising property prices, no politics, no need to upgrade much and also some extra cash on the side if you do AirBnb or VRBO.
Midtown
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Stanford is a UNIVERSITY that does enormous public benefit. Good for them!
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Yes, Stanford is a UNIVERSITY but like university towns all over the country, the towns in which they're located are suffering although few are growing as rapidly or as well-endowed as Stanford (which hasn't made them more public-spirited.)
Check out what's happening in towns like Princeton, NJ. But even Princeton's not expanding into other counties and other surrounding towns.