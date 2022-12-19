Investigation: Shoreline Amphitheatre murder victim died after Hells Angels member allegedly punched him

After what appeared to be a brief conversation, the report said, Cunanan put his drink down while the victim remained standing in place. Cunanan then put both hands around the victim’s neck and forcefully pushed him backward, out of the camera's view.

According to an investigative report prepared by Mountain View Police Department Detective Jason Roldan, the first incident on June 18 began as suspects David Wiesenhaven and Raymond Cunanan were waiting in line to use a portable restroom. The first victim of the night, the off-duty police officer, was also waiting in line. According to the report, video surveillance shows the victim approaching Cunanan and standing beside him.

In a separate incident earlier that night, an off-duty police officer was "brutally assaulted by a group of men near a collection of portable restrooms before they walked away from the area," police said in a Nov. 15 statement . As officers began investigating the incidents, they found that the suspects involved with both incidents knew one another and were associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

Four of the five defendants identified as suspects in the case posted bail and are out of custody, according to the District Attorney’s office. Logan Winterton, the only suspect charged with murder, remains in custody.

A Mountain View Police Department investigative report revealed details about the circumstances that led to the June 18 homicide case at a Shoreline Amphitheatre Chris Stapleton concert , in which a man died after he was allegedly punched once in the back of the head by a Hells Angels Motorcycle Club member. The victim suffered a traumatic brain injury, was put on life support and died a week and a half later.

According to the report, medical personnel responded to the scene at around 9:50 p.m. The officer was transported by ambulance to Stanford Hospital and treated for a broken orbital bone, discoloration to his eyes, loss of consciousness and significant facial swelling.

A short while later, the victim came back into camera range and walked unsteadily, the report said. Winterton and Wiesenhaven approached the victim and one of them threw a beverage on him. One of them punched him in the face and caused him to fall, but the report said it’s unclear who punched him due to the camera angle. While the victim was on the ground, Winterton, Wiesenhaven, Cunanan and Julio Moran kicked and punched him, the report said. After the assault, the four suspects left the scene together.

As Guardado, Cunanan, Winterton and McGaughran left the area, another individual followed after them and called concert security over the phone. Cunanan appeared to overhear the third witness because he turned around and blocked the witness’s path. Cunanan said, “You won’t want to go after this guy,” according to the report. The third witness, fearing for their safety, stopped following the group and ran to a nearby security office, the report said, and police are also treating that witness as a victim.

According to the report, after the victim was punched to the ground, Guardado, wearing his Hells Angels vest, cornered the first witness against a food truck. He allegedly said, “You didn’t see nothing!”, the report states. According to the second witness, Guardado lifted the first witness by the collar. The witness said he feared for his safety because he believes the Hells Angels to be a violent organization, and the police are identifying this witness as a victim.

Another individual who was present saw Gonzalez lying on the ground and being crowded by several men from Hells Angels. One of the perpetrators poured beer on Gonzalez and said, “This is what you get,” followed by an expletive, the report states.

According to another person who was present, Gonzalez was punched in the back of the head one time and fell face forward into the concrete. The person was 4 to 5 feet away when Gonzalez was punched. The victim didn’t see the suspect coming or have time to break his fall, according to the witness, the report states. Winterton is the prime suspect in the murder of Gonzalez, police said.

Gonzalez touched McGaughran’s shoulder in front of several Hell’s Angels members, and then walked away, the report said. While the victim walked away, “Winterton paced back and forth waving his hands from side to side in the air” while looking at the victim, the report stated. Winterton rolled up his sleeves before separating from the group and walking toward the victim. He then faced the group and rubbed his fist against his open palm, the report states, before turning around and walking toward the victim. Guardado, Wiesenhaven and Cunanan followed him.

Guardado, 33, of San Francisco was arrested on charges of dissuading a witness to a crime, meaning he allegedly attempted to prevent someone from saying anything after the attack, police said. Cunanan, 42, a Pleasant Hill resident, was charged with both dissuading a witness and assault likely to produce great bodily injury. Wiesenhaven, 38, a San Francisco resident, was charged with assault likely to produce great bodily injury. Moran, 43, a San Mateo resident, was charged with assault likely to produce great bodily injury. These four defendants are out of custody after posting bail, Williams told the Voice.

Winterton, 37, a San Francisco resident was charged with murder and assault likely to produce great bodily injury, and he's the prime suspect in Gonzalez's death, according to police. Winterton remains in custody “on no-bail allowed as he is the sole individual charged with causing the death of one of the victims,” Deputy District Attorney Irene Williams told the Voice.

At 10:53 p.m., Gonzalez was treated on the scene and then transported to the Stanford Hospital Emergency Room, the report said. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and had no brain activity. He was removed from life support on June 29.

Investigation: Shoreline Amphitheatre murder victim died after Hells Angels member allegedly punched him

Four of the five suspects are out of custody after posting bail