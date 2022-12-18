News

California one of 18 states to reach $5.7 billion opioid settlement with Walgreens

Lawsuit alleged pharmacy dispensed substances without proper oversight.

by Olivia Wynkoop / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 18, 2022, 8:19 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, alongside 17 other attorneys general, has announced a $5.7 billion settlement agreement with the pharmacy retailer Walgreens for its alleged contribution to the opioid epidemic.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Bonta was sworn in as the 34th Attorney General of the State of California on April 23, 2021. Phot courtesy Office of the California Attorney General via Bay City News.

The settlement reached Monday resolves a multistate lawsuit alleging Walgreens fueled and profited from the opioid addiction crisis by dispensing substances without proper oversight.

The abatement funds, which will be split amongst participating states, may bring in over $500 million to California's ongoing efforts to provide treatment and services to those addicted to opioids.

"This settlement is another win in our ongoing fight to bring help and healing to California communities harmed by the opioid crisis," Bonta said. "To all those struggling with substance abuse disorders, to all those desperately in need of treatment and recovery options — help is on the way."

Walgreens also has to satisfy court-ordered requirements to help prevent another substance abuse crisis from occurring again. The company agreed to create a program to train employees on drug diversion prevention, investigate "suspicious" prescriptions before dispensing them and allow for site visits at pharmacy locations.

Walgreens also agreed to provide sales data from its distributor to drug manufacturers, in efforts to help identify and prevent times where prescription medicines are obtained illegally

Last month, Walmart also reached a multi-billion-dollar settlement agreement with state attorneys general to resolve a lawsuit with similar claims.

California is currently assessing settlement terms with CVS, another retail pharmacy chain that attorneys general alleged to have fueled the opioid crisis.

