Palo Alto set to approve raises for managers, department heads

Second, it would give each employee a bonus of $100 per month in "flexible compensation," money that they can choose to apply to either their health benefits or their base salary. The policy, according to the city, "provides flexibility for employees to choose how best to apply this compensation." Under the proposed deal, all employees in the management group would start receiving the initial $100 monthly payment in January 2023. They would then get an additional $100 flexible compensation payment in January 2024.

The new contract, which runs from January 2023 to June 2025, includes three significant changes. First of all, it would approve a pair of 4% increases to all base salaries, the first of which would kick in on July 1, 2023, and the second on July 1, 2024.

The group includes about 223 positions, ranging from department heads such as the planning director, the utilities director, the police chief and the fire chief to highly specialized positions in Public Works and Utilities departments, including supervisor of the water quality control operations and solid waste manager. Currently, 36 positions in this group are vacant, according to a report from the Human Resources Department.

The City Council is set to sign off on Monday a new agreement with the city's "management and professional" group, which includes department heads, supervisors and senior managers. Of the city's seven labor groups, it is the only one that is not a union. Historically, its salary and benefit adjustments have typically mirrored those that the City Council had approved for its largest labor organization, the Service Employees International Union, Local 521.

The topic of staffing shortages has been a persistent theme over the past year and has often emerged as a key barrier in council plans to boost public safety, introduce transportation initiatives and make upgrades to the city's electric grid. In presenting the proposed compensation adjustments, Human Resources staff pointed to Palo Alto's "consistent difficulties in recruiting and retaining personnel in key areas of service."

The city expects the adjustments in the new contract to cost about $8.6 million over the plan's two-and-a-half year term. Of this amount, $5.4 million would come from the general fund, which supports most city services aside from utilities.

Finally, the new contract aims to bring all positions in the management group to market level. The city had conducted a market survey to see how total compensation for employees compares to those in other jurisdictions and had identified numerous positions in which Palo Alto employees had lower salaries (the most extreme example was the "project manager" position, which was 12% below market, according to the analysis). The new contract would bring these positions, which include (among others) deputy city attorney, supervising librarian, and directors of the Public Works, Administrative Services and Community Service departments, to market level in January 2023, according to staff.

The council has been discussing the topic of labor negotiations behind closed doors several times over the past month. Before the council's Dec. 5 closed session, numerous employees from the SEIU group talked about lingering staffing shortages and asked the council to accept the latest offer from the union.

The proposed agreement with the managers-and-professionals group also serves as an important precedent during a period where management is negotiating on new contracts with all of the city's labor groups. All union contracts are set to expire in the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, 2023.

Some departments have since made strides to open the positions. City Manager Ed Shikada recently hired three assistant city managers and Police Chief Andrew Binder touted in a recent community update the department's recent success in recruiting new officers, including three veteran officers from other departments, eight new officers who are now in police academies, one who just graduated from a police academy and three others who have completed the department's field training program.

Even despite implementation of expedited hiring practices, the vacancy levels have not started to decline. Earlier this year, as the council was approving its budget, it received a report on vacancies that showed 140 open positions, which included 47 in the Utilities Department (including linespersons, electricians, engineers and supervisors) and 36 in Public Works (including tree trimmers and water quality control plant operators).

"What I've seen over the last few years is our organization bleeding out," Brickner told the council. "We need to find a way to stop the bleeding immediately before we have very little to no employees to provide the services we need for our utility."

Chris Brickner, a substation electrician in the Utilities Department, said the city has 66 utility electrician positions, of which 23 are vacant. Of the positions that are filled, six are occupied by apprentices and trainees who require extra attention from the department's more senior employees.

"Currently, we're having a very difficult time attracting and retaining employees," said David Sigua, library associate. "And for this great city to continue to flourish, we need to offer competitive compensation, cost of living adjustments that keep up with rising costs and continued coverage of our health care so that we're comparable to other cities in our area."

Palo Alto set to approve raises for managers, department heads

New contract for 'management and professional' employees could serve as harbinger for other labor groups