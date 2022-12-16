Palo Alto set to approve raises for managers, department heads

Faced with recruitment challenges and lingering vacancies in key City Hall positions, Palo Alto is preparing to approve salary increases for more than 200 city employees, including most senior managers, next week.
The City Council is set to sign off on Monday a new agreement with the city's "management and professional" group, which includes department heads, supervisors and senior managers. Of the city's seven labor groups, it is the only one that is not a union. Historically, its salary and benefit adjustments have typically mirrored those that the City Council had approved for its largest labor organization, the Service Employees International Union, Local 521.
The group includes about 223 positions, ranging from department heads such as the planning director, the utilities director, the police chief and the fire chief to highly specialized positions in Public Works and Utilities departments, including supervisor of the water quality control operations and solid waste manager. Currently, 36 positions in this group are vacant, according to a report from the Human Resources Department.
The new contract, which runs from January 2023 to June 2025, includes three significant changes. First of all, it would approve a pair of 4% increases to all base salaries, the first of which would kick in on July 1, 2023, and the second on July 1, 2024.
Second, it would give each employee a bonus of $100 per month in "flexible compensation," money that they can choose to apply to either their health benefits or their base salary. The policy, according to the city, "provides flexibility for employees to choose how best to apply this compensation." Under the proposed deal, all employees in the management group would start receiving the initial $100 monthly payment in January 2023. They would then get an additional $100 flexible compensation payment in January 2024.
Finally, the new contract aims to bring all positions in the management group to market level. The city had conducted a market survey to see how total compensation for employees compares to those in other jurisdictions and had identified numerous positions in which Palo Alto employees had lower salaries (the most extreme example was the "project manager" position, which was 12% below market, according to the analysis). The new contract would bring these positions, which include (among others) deputy city attorney, supervising librarian, and directors of the Public Works, Administrative Services and Community Service departments, to market level in January 2023, according to staff.
The city expects the adjustments in the new contract to cost about $8.6 million over the plan's two-and-a-half year term. Of this amount, $5.4 million would come from the general fund, which supports most city services aside from utilities.
The topic of staffing shortages has been a persistent theme over the past year and has often emerged as a key barrier in council plans to boost public safety, introduce transportation initiatives and make upgrades to the city's electric grid. In presenting the proposed compensation adjustments, Human Resources staff pointed to Palo Alto's "consistent difficulties in recruiting and retaining personnel in key areas of service."
"The great resignation (among other impacts) brought these difficulties to a wider array of City departments and services," the report states.
As of last month, the city had 154 vacant positions out of 1,025 full-time authorized positions, accord to staff. The vacancy rate of 15% is a 10-year high, the report states.
Even despite implementation of expedited hiring practices, the vacancy levels have not started to decline. Earlier this year, as the council was approving its budget, it received a report on vacancies that showed 140 open positions, which included 47 in the Utilities Department (including linespersons, electricians, engineers and supervisors) and 36 in Public Works (including tree trimmers and water quality control plant operators).
Some departments have since made strides to open the positions. City Manager Ed Shikada recently hired three assistant city managers and Police Chief Andrew Binder touted in a recent community update the department's recent success in recruiting new officers, including three veteran officers from other departments, eight new officers who are now in police academies, one who just graduated from a police academy and three others who have completed the department's field training program.
"While more work remains to be done, we are moving in the right direction," Binder wrote in the update.
The proposed agreement with the managers-and-professionals group also serves as an important precedent during a period where management is negotiating on new contracts with all of the city's labor groups. All union contracts are set to expire in the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, 2023.
The council has been discussing the topic of labor negotiations behind closed doors several times over the past month. Before the council's Dec. 5 closed session, numerous employees from the SEIU group talked about lingering staffing shortages and asked the council to accept the latest offer from the union.
"Currently, we're having a very difficult time attracting and retaining employees," said David Sigua, library associate. "And for this great city to continue to flourish, we need to offer competitive compensation, cost of living adjustments that keep up with rising costs and continued coverage of our health care so that we're comparable to other cities in our area."
Chris Brickner, a substation electrician in the Utilities Department, said the city has 66 utility electrician positions, of which 23 are vacant. Of the positions that are filled, six are occupied by apprentices and trainees who require extra attention from the department's more senior employees.
"What I've seen over the last few years is our organization bleeding out," Brickner told the council. "We need to find a way to stop the bleeding immediately before we have very little to no employees to provide the services we need for our utility."
What's very surprising to me is that a city of 66,000 people has over 200 "senior managers!" This implies that there are more than 200 first level managers and many more individual contributors.
That seems like a pretty huge bureaucracy for a city of this size.
With all the raises and senior management slots, have the fixed power outage reporting, the absurdly erroneous surveys that let them claim we want to waste $144,000,000 on a fiber network the city survey WOULDN'T LET us say we don't want, restoring the staff for the police blotter, restoring library hours, fixing the sensors for traffic lights that never change even after a year of complaints, fixed the solar permitting process yet? (I have friends waiting more than year!), fixed the Planning Dept's permitting process (I have a friend waiting a year), realized that the JMZ is a lower priority than a reliable electrical grid, realized that bollards everywhere don't calm traffic; they just make drivers crazier leading to more rear-end collisions.....
SO Thrilled the City Manager gets to expand HIS huge staff...
Palo Alto city finances have been unsustainable for 25 years, with ever-increasing unfunded liabilities since the early days of manager Frank Benest, and we continue to march toward insolvency..
1000 employees in a city of 70,000 is not justifiable, and is way out of line with other cities in Northern California. Now we read that some study conducted by people hired by the city employees found that the 200 non-union senior staff of manager Shikada are being underpaid by 12% compared to other cities, so they're getting an immediate 12% raise. I suspect if these new salaries were divulged, there would be a huge outcry, especially when people realize that any employee who has worked for 30 years will get 81% of their final salary, plus free medical for their family, for life. For someone retiring after 30 years at age 55, they are in effect being paid double that salary, the second half being paid after retirement by people who did not benefit in any way from whatever that person did during their employment. To allow this to continue is gross irresponsibility on the part of Shikada and the City Council that approves these payments and liabilities.
We should see the "Great Resignation" as an opportunity, not a problem. The city does not need 1000 employees. It does need a city manager who knows how to make effective use of the workers, to address critical issues like public safety and timely response by planning and building departments.
Every other Friday off along with a new floating holiday?? baked in raies regardless of economic conditions or performance and medical benefits the private sector could only dream of and the same excuse "compared to other cities" the question should be do the city employees deserve a raise? I guess with a $40 million dollar surplus anything goes and the sham continues.
@Barron Parker Too, all PA City employee records can be found at https // transparentcalifornia.com /salaries/2021/palo-alto/ Web Link
Here's some of the highlights you can see, $3 million in salary and benefits for the top six earners of 2021:
Edward Shikada City Manager
Palo Alto, 2021 $573,307.57
Molly Stump City Attorney
$487,795.83
Geoffrey Blackshire Fire Chief
$474,506.66
Mark Vonappen Fire Captain Emt
Palo Alto, 2021 $469,332.51
Dean Batchelor Director Utilities
Palo Alto, 2021 $457,631.76
Zachary Perron Police Captain-Adv
Palo Alto, 2021 $444,547.20
As for "the great resignation" .. I think it's a bunch of horse crap. People resigned to do what --play videogames in their mommy's basement? I really wonder if the COVID deaths are properly being accounted for. People don't just resign. Where are they getting food, and clothes, and shelter? Are we to presume that the PA people who quit are now among the homeless? Because unless you have money or a fat pension, you can't just quit your job and eat bon bons all day.
Here's another way of looking at it:
Summary for Palo Alt 2021
Total population 68,624
Total number of city employees 1,187
Total number of full-time,year-round city employees 898
Median pay for full-time,year-round city employees $123,910
Median pay and benefits forfull-time, year-round city employees $191,499
Total city employee compensation $191,169,059
Total city employee compensationcost per resident $2,785
Median earnings for full-time,year-round private workers $180,685
You can also search by job description or department.