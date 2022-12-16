Opinion: Palo Alto vs. Stanford: City demands are over the top

An undercurrent of antagonism between the city of Palo Alto and Stanford University has been in play for decades. It is seldom discussed aloud, but it is there. And it has reoccurred again in the past two weeks — as the council has come up with brand new demands on this renowned university.
At issue is a revision to the 2000 Stanford Community Plan. Stanford wants to expand its academic space by 2,275 million square feet and 2,600 more student beds by 2035. Palo Alto is saying the university first has to meet its new demands.
The city over the years has tried to control Stanford's growth in many ways because it says the university infringes on this community — and its growth somehow needs to be tightly regulated. That attitude is shared in part by the county. Most of Stanford's land is Santa Clara County land — the city oversees the Stanford Shopping Center and part of the medical center; the county the rest. Palo Alto gets significant sales tax revenues each year from the shopping center.
The university, on the other hand, feels that the city is always demanding something from it — too much, too many times.
I would describe what's happening as the city trying to milk the cow on "The Farm," and the city always needs more milk.
This antagonism upsets me, to say the least. Town-gown relations can be troublesome at times, but Stanford University seems to have had more than its share. As full disclosure, I am not an alum of Stanford, but I did spend a year on campus with a journalism fellowship and then a decade working for Stanford back in the 1980s.
The dialogue on this issue began at the Dec. 6 City Council study session with the county. Right now, they're at the discussion level — but the demands have been raised and are in full play.
Here is a sampling of the items that Mayor Pat Burt and other council members have said they want:
• Any new growth (building, faculty, staff and students) will first require more housing development from Stanford.
• The university will be required to build that housing on its campus or on contiguous
Stanford-owned lands in Palo Alto. The city is concerned about Stanford buying land in this city or neighboring communities and then renting the housing only to Stanford affiliates.
• The city wants new construction to be on the campus. The lands in the foothills (where the Dish is and walking trails are) must remain open space, according to a previous county ruling.
• Palo Alto wants full disclosure of properties Stanford owns within the city, their status and a calculation of tax revenues lost to the city because the university pays no taxes on properties used for "educational purposes."
• The city wants Stanford to make in-lieu payments taxes on properties that are, by law, tax-exempt.
• In October, Burt sent a letter to the county saying the city is concerned about the "prospect of Stanford-owned housing within the city being exempt from property taxes despite additional impacts of those residents on our public schools and services." (The university is an educational nonprofit and Stanford has a longstanding agreement to pay for its use of municipal services — fire, police, etc.)
• Stanford is being asked to expand its Marguerite shuttle system into East Palo Alto to provide transportation for Stanford employees living there.
• Stanford is being asked to address the overflow of parking on its campus and ensure that there are no additional cars as a result of constructing more academic buildings on campus, i.e., no new commutes as a result of expansion.
• The city wants a more permanent and active role in county-Stanford meetings on the university's land use negotiations. It wants to sit at the table and vote — a three-party decision (Santa Clara County, Stanford and Palo Alto) on land use.
But wait, there's more!
• Burt asked that Stanford consider a bike path along El Camino Real that would allow children of Stanford employees to bike to Fletcher Middle School and Gunn High School.
• Palo Alto and neighboring communities are asking Stanford to provide sufficient funds to compensate for the additional growth and use of city services.
• The council is considering asking Stanford to contribute to the cost of building four grade separations at rail crossings so trains and cars are on different levels — a multi-million costly project.
• Council member Tom DuBois said it's important that Stanford not build housing just for its students but also for anyone to live in.
I think these proposals are overwhelming and that the city is using Stanford for its own financial purposes.
These expenditure requests are all coming from a city with nearly a $1 billion annual budget that just found another $40 million more to spend because its annual revenue is on the upswing.
The Stanford housing problem is significant — just 7 percent of university staff, faculty and students live on campus. That means thousands of others must live in surrounding communities. Stanford has recently built about 4,400 new dorms for students and 1,023 new units of faculty and staff housing in the last decade.
Of course Stanford must provide more housing, and the city and county must work cooperatively together. Easier said than done, I agree, but latent angers somehow must be sublimated.
I care about Stanford. It provides exceptional education for undergraduates and graduates in a variety of fields. It houses a hospital and medical services that many of us use. It conducts significant research in a wide array of fields, including some of the very recent high-tech discoveries. It helped develop Silicon Valley. The institution is a benefit to our society — nationally and locally.
It's wonderful (and advantageous) to live near Stanford. I've gone to their football and basketball games, concerts, adult classes, strolled through its grounds, walked The Dish, etc. The university and its 8,000 acres are an amazing playground for all of us locally. And its intellectual value is also immense and should be recognized by Palo Alto.
Don't milk it, please. It's a treasure.
Diana Diamond is a longtime Palo Alto journalist, editor and author of the Palo Alto Online blog "An Alternative View." You can email her at [email protected].
Comments
You are seriously asking us to feel bad for the $40+ billion institution who disburses that money to themselves tax free?
I strongly disagree with Diamond.
Mayor Burt’s impact list on behalf of our City mostly echos the County’s, with a dollop of other items thoughtfully added.
In what crazy world does one think millions of square feet of development can be proposed and then not be ready and WILLING to pay and provide for the full impacts to the immediate community? This is why the word “responsibility” was invented.
That Stanford offers some benefit to our community is irrelevant. This is about its impact not its benefits. It’s not a balancing act.
The City of Palo Alto & the PACC are trying to scapegoat Stanford University for the local housing shortage via the 'Blame Game' despite the fact that Palo Alto & its Planning Commission have done a poor job directing & earmarking its remaining available land and office space for additional housing.
Perhaps it's best for Stanford University to simply ignore Mayor Burt's proposed mandates.
“I think these proposals are overwhelming and that the city is using Stanford for its own financial purposes.”
It’s the other way around, Stanford brings overwhelming traffic, housing construction demands, motel like turnover from startup tourism to neighborhoods, the Hospital apparently also has short term housing needs to the tune of hundreds of units on Airbnb and VRBO. Stanford’s growth causes the worst impacts to any city - traffic.
Everything on the list is reasonable for the size of the problems that are directly related to Stanford’s growth. It happens, when something grows that much. I think your take is emotional about Stanford, but the City has already been too nice with the puny business tax.
Where did the rest of the comments go? It was interesting to read all the demands that Stanford start finally paying its fair share and start housing its community instead of removing more housing from the city and its tax rolls.
@online name,
“Where did the rest of the comments go?”
There’s comments on Diana’s blog post and this is an Opinion so it’s a different thread.
The "list" of "demands" are essentially two requirements for mitigation that Diamond apparently doesn't fully understand. She simply re-lists similar asks numerous times not understanding this. Some bullets simply close loopholes that Stanford is otherwise allowed to exploit. All of the points are grounded in the economic doctrine that Stanford re-imburse its externalized costs on the community. The failure to do so is a subsidy.
-Stanford should (net) housing mitigate its internal demand (jobs and students), and
-Stanford should pay for (mitigate) its off-campus housing on city service costs
Stanford once proudly boasted of its superior jobs/housing ratios to those of nearby communities. But a close look at the data revealed that Stanford was allowed to count student dorms as housing units, but did not have to count students as "jobs" or "housing demand."
The gimmick fooled many, perhaps Ms. Diamond. Clearly you and I cannot live in Stanford dorms. Then, Stanford was employing nearly 30,000 in the Research Park and on campus while owning only about 3000 non-dorm housing units. Adding dorms as housing without adding students as demand hid the huge ratio.
Stanford owned off-campus housing, whether it in Downtown Menlo or RWC, is not be available to you and me. Worse, those properties enjoys tax-free status.
Put succinctly , Stanford off-campus housing crowds out property tax.
For anyone conversant in city economics, housing is a net loser to the city because per-capita city service costs are rarely fully offset by Prop 13 limited property taxes. Stanford houses get the same city services while paying no property taxes.
The bullet asking for in-lieu property tax and the bullet asking for payment of city services are the same bullet . Diamond confuses payment for on-campus services with those for off-campus services.
Stanford is about Stanford Land Management. This is not the university focussed institution of yester year but a corporation. Palo Alto is treated as a subsidary of Stanford by the largest developer in Santa Clara County. Why does Stanford keep buying Palo Alto housing in Evergreen Park and College Terrace which decreases Palo Alto’s housing stock? The other impacts include tax avoidance as Stanford is a nonprofit. Palo Alto absorbs traffic, increased student population and more.
Remember the GUP negotiation with Stanford when Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian caught Stanford
in Stanford’s deal with the PAUSD. Stanford violated the process and having been exposed abruptly cut off further negotiation with the county. I witnessed the exchange in the city’s council chambers where Joe Simitian exposed Stanford’s going behind closed doors. The Stanford representative was stunned and could not answer Simitian.
Stanford needs to build housing in research park to house their employees.
Stanford needs to be transparent and provide lease data to do their part.
I remember well the College Terrace Residents’ Association with superfund expert and former mayor of Mountain View, Lenny Siegel, speaking to council concerning TCE in the soil at the University Terrace tract being developed for Stanford employees. TAB, ALZA and the HP sites were demolished to make way for housing. Lenny Siegel informed the city council including Mayor Pat Burt that mitigation would be necessary in new homes where TCE had been detected. Stanford had at least three rows of personnel attending. Jean McCowan and other Stanford speakers said mitigating technology would NOT be necessary. When asked why was it the cost? Stanford answered we do not want to bother the junior faculty with this. The city council voted to REQUIRE
Stanford to install mitigating technology to remove vapors.
I was nonplussed then and am still stunned that Stanford would not step up
and do the right thing.
I am so tired of this story. I do live in a house on Stanford campus. I do not own the land under my house. I pay ground rent. I PAY Property Taxes to Santa Clara County. I am allowed to vote for Palo Alto school board members. That is my only voice in the mess of Palo Alto politics.
This is getting old. Where are the reasonable adults in the room? Where is the cooperative attitude between the university and the city? All of this harsh language and these increased "demands" from city officials is counterproductive. We need a collaborative council, not an antagonistic council. It is in the best interests of all of us located on or near the university (that includes Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Menlo Park, Portola Valley and Woodside as well as Palo Alto and East Palo Alto) to work together.
@Annie,
“We need a collaborative council”
With Stanford? That means all the emotions that are going into this discussion already. The list from Palo Alto is completely reasonable, and realistic. If you have something to say about the substance of anything on the list say so.
Please give one example of Stanford cooperating with / contributing to PA and/or the surrounding communities.