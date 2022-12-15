Ravenswood district receives $30M donation to build 'community hub'

The district and the SHP Foundation will work with the community to finalize the proposal for the space over the next several months before presenting the final design.

"We're so grateful that the SHP Foundation gave us the opportunity to make that dream a reality," she said.

"Through the engagement we did in partnership with the Magical Bridge Foundation last year, it was clear to us that our students needed excellent spaces to go after school," Superintendent Gina Sudaria said in a district press release. The district has since identified a spot on the campus that could be best "re-oriented" to support students.

Funds from the Palo Alto-based nonprofit, which is the philanthropic arm of the Sand Hill Property Company, will help the district build a basketball gym, community meeting space (built to hold Ravenswood school board meetings), health clinic spaces and other uses at the East Palo Alto school. District officials say it would be a welcome addition to the campus, which they had already been eyeing for improvements.

The SHP Foundation is giving the Ravenswood City School District $30 million to develop a "community hub" at the field off Bay Road at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School, the district announced on Dec. 8. This is the single largest donation in Ravenswood's history, according to board President Mele K. Latu.

SHP will occupy the space for 30 years, with the option for three 10-year renewals if the project meets criteria, according to the district.

The district would have sole access to the gym during the school day, while SHP would coordinate activities for the site during after hours. A contract with SHP notes that the Ravenswood community would be given preference for after-school activities.

SHP will build and maintain the community hub, which means the district will have no responsibilities for maintaining the site, according to a district staff report .

The district partnered with the Magical Bridge Foundation for an estimated $10 million in campus upgrades, including a new athletic field, six new tennis courts, a cluster of classrooms and a play park. So far, the Magical Bridge Foundation has raised an initial $3 million through the Peery, Sobrato and Acton family foundations, Emerson Collective, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative San Mateo County Supervisor Warren Slocum and Ravenswood Education Foundation.

The newly proposed community hub is part of a broader site plan for the middle school, and would be in addition to $50 million renovation plans using voter-approved bond funds. The project is set to be completed in December 2023.

Sand Hill Property Company, which was founded by Peter and Susanna Pau, is a major real estate investment firm with properties in East Palo Alto through its affiliate, Woodland Park Communities, according to the district. The SHP Foundation also works closely with the local faith community.

Ravenswood district receives $30M donation to build 'community hub'

Gift marks largest donation in district's history