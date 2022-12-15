News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Direction on municipal fiber network; swearing-in of new school board members

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 15, 2022, 5:02 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Dec. 19.

CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to approve a change in the Comprehensive Plan to enable construction of a transitional-housing development at 1327 San Antonio Road; provide direction on expansion of the municipal fiber network; and consider revisions to the council's policies and procedures handbook. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION … The board will hold its annual organization meeting where new board members are sworn in and officers are selected. The board also plans to review a proposed calendar of meetings for next school year and receive an update on plans for staff housing at 231 Grant Ave. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda and get instructions on how to participate by Zoom at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

PUBLIC AGENDA: Direction on municipal fiber network; swearing-in of new school board members

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 15, 2022, 5:02 pm

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Dec. 19.

CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to approve a change in the Comprehensive Plan to enable construction of a transitional-housing development at 1327 San Antonio Road; provide direction on expansion of the municipal fiber network; and consider revisions to the council's policies and procedures handbook. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION … The board will hold its annual organization meeting where new board members are sworn in and officers are selected. The board also plans to review a proposed calendar of meetings for next school year and receive an update on plans for staff housing at 231 Grant Ave. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda and get instructions on how to participate by Zoom at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.