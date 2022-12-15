PUBLIC AGENDA: Direction on municipal fiber network; swearing-in of new school board members

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Dec. 19.

CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to approve a change in the Comprehensive Plan to enable construction of a transitional-housing development at 1327 San Antonio Road; provide direction on expansion of the municipal fiber network; and consider revisions to the council's policies and procedures handbook. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION … The board will hold its annual organization meeting where new board members are sworn in and officers are selected. The board also plans to review a proposed calendar of meetings for next school year and receive an update on plans for staff housing at 231 Grant Ave. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda and get instructions on how to participate by Zoom at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.