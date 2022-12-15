Arts

Chabad Palo Alto will celebrate first night of Hanukkah with public menorah lighting

Event will showcase a 'Peace Menorah' and chocolate coin drop

by Emily Margaretten / Palo Alto Weekly

Chabad Palo Alto, a Jewish outreach organization, is continuing its 40-year tradition of celebrating the first night of Hanukkah with a public menorah lighting in front of Palo Alto City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 18.

"Hanukkah is a time of light, a time of peace and good over evil," event organizer Goldy Mochkin said. "We're trying to bring as much light into the world as we can and spread it to as many people."

This year's event will feature a large 6-foot by 9-foot cardboard "Peace Menorah." Participants will receive a piece of the menorah to write a message on it. The menorah, which has 169 parts and fits together like a jigsaw puzzle, will then be assembled, symbolizing a collective message of peace.

The activity also represents an opportunity to bring the community together, which Mochkin described as particularly meaningful after the social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The past couple of years people have been pretty much in their own bubbles. We're hoping people will come together in joy and peace," she said.

In keeping with Hanukkah festivities, the event will have music, dancing and treats, such as doughnuts and dreidel-shaped candy pops. It also will include a gelt (money) drop, a Hanukkah tradition of giving chocolate coins to children. The Palo Alto Fire Department is participating in the gelt drop this year, launching 100 light-up parachutes from a fire truck that will fall to the ground with chocolate coins inside of them.

"We are hoping that people will leave the event with the message that just like a small flame (light) can expel a lot of darkness, the positive things that we do, even if they seem small and insignificant, can have the most amazing impact on our surroundings, and bring peace into the world," Mochkin said in an email.

The public menorah lighting will take place at King Plaza outside City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave., from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

