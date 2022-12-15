Chabad Palo Alto will celebrate first night of Hanukkah with public menorah lighting

Chabad Palo Alto, a Jewish outreach organization, is continuing its 40-year tradition of celebrating the first night of Hanukkah with a public menorah lighting in front of Palo Alto City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 18.

"Hanukkah is a time of light, a time of peace and good over evil," event organizer Goldy Mochkin said. "We're trying to bring as much light into the world as we can and spread it to as many people."

This year's event will feature a large 6-foot by 9-foot cardboard "Peace Menorah." Participants will receive a piece of the menorah to write a message on it. The menorah, which has 169 parts and fits together like a jigsaw puzzle, will then be assembled, symbolizing a collective message of peace.

The activity also represents an opportunity to bring the community together, which Mochkin described as particularly meaningful after the social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The past couple of years people have been pretty much in their own bubbles. We're hoping people will come together in joy and peace," she said.

In keeping with Hanukkah festivities, the event will have music, dancing and treats, such as doughnuts and dreidel-shaped candy pops. It also will include a gelt (money) drop, a Hanukkah tradition of giving chocolate coins to children. The Palo Alto Fire Department is participating in the gelt drop this year, launching 100 light-up parachutes from a fire truck that will fall to the ground with chocolate coins inside of them.