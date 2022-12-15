Attorneys general announce support for crackdown on text message scams, fraud

California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined the attorneys general from the other 49 states and the District of Columbia expressing support Monday for a federal proposal to crack down on illegal text messages.
The 51 attorneys general sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission in support of the agency's proposal to require mobile wireless carriers to block illegal text messages from invalid, unallocated or unused phone numbers.
The FCC has also proposed blocking messages from phone numbers that are on a do-not-originate list, which includes phone numbers that are confirmed to be used for illegal or fraudulent activity.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, U.S. consumers lost some $131 million in 2021 via fraudulent and illegal text messages that included, among other things, phishing links and downloads for unwanted software.
"Illegal and unwanted robotexts present the same problems as their counterpart robocalls — they invade consumer privacy and are vehicles for scams and identity theft," Bonta said in a statement.
The attorneys general also called on the FCC to develop and require authentication technology for text messages that is similar to that of phone calls, allowing people to easily determine if a text message is from a known fraudulent number.
"With scammers increasing their focus on text messaging schemes, consumer losses will also increase, unless industry and law enforcement work together to protect consumers," the attorneys general said in their letter.
Comments
Registered user
Stanford
19 hours ago
Registered user
19 hours ago
Users of such devices also have a personal responsibility to curtail cyber-related crime and this involves not opening suspicious links from unknown entities/strangers, responding to fake e-billings, and downloading questionable files.
All it takes is one malevolent pixel hidden in a 'click on image' instruction to infect one's smartphone/computer and this malware is often passed via pics included with emails & text messages
It is also advisable to disable the 'show external content' setting on your email account, enabling it only when reading emails from trusted senders.
Otherwise you face the risk automatically downloading malware, a virus, or hidden spyware app which in turn can severely compromise your personal privacy and online security.
The FCC cannot control these kinds of user oversights and the built-in anti-virus protections included with Google/Apple products are insufficient when it comes to providing comprehensive protection against outside cyber attacks.
Adding an anti-virus app which can scan, detect, and remove malware is also advisable.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
17 hours ago
Registered user
17 hours ago
Tech is failing us in soooooo many ways. It's time for government to get after them to close windows that allow bad players in and to break up monopolies.
We play a part, too. I'm avoiding Amazon this year and shopping brick and mortar. I enjoy shopping retail. No late deliveries. I can see and touch things to determine quality. Some shops are wrapping gifts again. I enjoy interacting with others who are out and about (while masking). I don't want local retail to die. It is useful and a lot more pleasant experience than sitting at a computer. Jeff Bezos is keeping prices low and offering free shipping....UNTIL brick and mortar is full destroyed. Then, when we are fully dependent, he will jack up prices and charge for shipping. He's using classic tactics to steal market share. And we seem to be dumb enough to fall for it. Get smart, friends. Spend your retail dollars close to home.
Registered user
another community
12 hours ago
Registered user
12 hours ago
My personal responsibility with a smartphone is to NEVER use it for a financial transaction, and never use it for mobile banking. My bank, not surprisingly, is my NUMBER ONE offender who sends me emails with links to "offers". So, I jumped through some hoops in my online banking settings to exclude text messages. In the "alerts" department, I enabled them to CALL ME if there's a suspicious transaction. I use online banking with a single extra laptop that I use for nothing else. It has no programs on it except for the latest Mozilla browser. Now, on to problems with the NUMBER TWO offender presenting online risks: internet browsers. I have mine set to never remember my history and clear the cache when I close the window. Much to my chagrin, now "tabs" are built-in and no longer optional. I have to pay attention, and never open another browser window. I only got on board with online banking when COVID forced me to do it. I'm so old I know how to balance a checkbook and keep tabs on my savings by getting printouts when I make a deposit at the bank. So now we move on to the subject of onlne purchases ... if you do it, you are inviting the shark right into your swimming pool. In the early 00's I used a debit card at a Home Depot and there was an ensuing breach at another store. I got a letter but my card number wasn't affected. I never again used my debit or credit card for a store transaction. I buy Visa Debit cards, $500 only costs $505 so it's a bargain compared to having to monitor my credit report every day and trying to get illegal purchases tracked down. Like Consider Your Options, I prefer buying in person because I want to see what I'm buying. I shop only masked and haven't braved the wrapping desk and probably won't. All in all, I have no idea how millions of dollars have been heisted from text messaging, but I just don't use it. When I get one, I don't even read it. I block the number. It's so easy to prevent fraud that way.
Registered user
another community
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
They can send me all the text messages they want. I'm not a strong candidate for falling for any of this BS. Merry Christmas!