After initial enthusiasm, Palo Alto considers scaling back fiber plans

For more than two decades, Palo Alto's elected leaders and community advocates have touted the benefits of expanding the municipal fiber network, which currently serves a few dozen customers, to every section of the city.
The project, known in its various iterations as Fiber to the Home and Fiber to the Premises, would, in theory, bring reliable and affordable high-speed internet to areas that are currently underserved by private-sector incumbents, Comcast and AT&T. Even before the era of Zoom and Netflix made broadband a basic necessity, mayors and City Council members have talked about the boost that a citywide fiber network would provide in fields such as commerce, health care and education.
But for all the big dreams, the proposal that the city is now considering would be significantly smaller. Last month, city staff and the Utilities Advisory Commission recommended a far more conservative option that would largely limit the expansion to a "fiber backbone" that serves city departments. The plan also calls for creating a "last mile" connection to homes and businesses in some neighborhoods, though these would constitute just a small portion of the city.
The option, which the City Council plans to discuss on Monday, doesn't specify which neighborhoods would be selected for the first phase of the fiber expansion. However, a new analysis by the city's fiber consultant, Magellan Advisors, indicates that neighborhoods such as Crescent Park, Duveneck/St. Francis, Charleston Meadow and Palo Verde would likely be among those that would be excluded from the municipal effort.
Also missing out are the northern portion of Old Palo Alto and the neighborhoods that straddle Oregon Expressway in the eastern portion of the city, including Leland Manor, Triple El and the northern portion of Midtown. These areas are among those that are already covered by AT&T Fiber, according to surveys that Magellan had conducted earlier this year. If Palo Alto opts to avoid AT&T competition, it will likely defer or forego the expansion of municipal fiber into these neighborhoods.
So which areas would get fiber? In a presentation to the Utilities Advisory Commission, Magellan recommended focusing on areas that it had identified as "lowest cost, highest density." These areas are rich in residents in businesses and they typically don't have AT&T Fiber as an option. Importantly, they also get their power though aerial lines, which would make installing fiber quicker, cheaper and less disruptive than in areas where utilities are buried underground.
According to Magellan's analysis, areas that fit these criteria include large portions of the Downtown North, Evergreen Park, College Terrace, Southgate and a western section of Old Palo Alto, roughly between Alma and Bryant Street. In south Palo Alto, prime candidates for municipal fiber would include the western section of Midtown, between Colorado Avenue and East Meadow Drive, and around Loma Verde Avenue in the Saint Clare Gardens neighborhood.
Magellan's analysis showed that portions of Barron Park and Ventura seemed particularly suitable for taking an early role in the city's fiber expansion because they not only showed "lowest cost and highest density" under Magellan's analysis but also provided the most deposits, indicating interest in fiber. The area just northeast of Gunn High School, including Matadero and Barron avenues, indicated support and is viewed as strong candidates for being in the early phase. So is a portion of Palo Alto Orchards, which is just south of Arastradero and just west of El Camino Real.
The analysis also considered areas where residents showed support for fiber by making a $50 deposit. Fiber enthusiasm was particularly strong in Crescent Park and in neighborhoods around Mitchell Park, as well as in the Community Center and Leland Manor neighborhoods, which are near the intersection of El Camino Real and Middlefield Road. Yet residents from these neighborhoods who made the deposits will likely be disappointed. Because of the presence of AT&T, they are unlikely to see municipal fiber any time soon if the council moves ahead with the staff recommendation.
The conservative approach will likely rankle longtime proponents of the fiber expansion. In September, when the council last discussed the project, numerous council members talked about the value that a municipal fiber network would bring. Council member Greer Stone noted that a citywide system would "open up a lot of interesting opportunities for the city" and allow the city to "deliver the quality of services that residents have really come to expect from the city of Palo Alto." Council member Tom DuBois, a longtime proponent of expanding fiber, pointed to the roughly 740 people who contributed $50 each for a system that doesn't even exist — contributions that he called a very strong statement of interest.
"There are very few things that we do that provide these kinds of benefits to our residents and also generate this much revenue," DuBois said of a potential fiber system.
Jeff Hoel, who has been advocating for Fiber to the Premises for well over a decade, lobbied the utilities commission to move ahead with an option that expands the network throughout the city, not just to the select areas identified in the Magellan study. He pointed to promising examples elsewhere in the country, including in the city of Chattanooga, Tennessee, which implemented a citywide fiber system that made the city enough money to pay for itself.
"That's an inspiration that we in Palo Alto could take advantage of, if we thought about it hard enough," Hoel told the Utilities Advisory Commission at the Nov. 2 meeting.
Others, however, urged a more cautious approach. An analysis by Magellan suggested that the city would need about 25% of the customers to subscribe to Palo Alto Fiber for the service to become financially sustainable. Hamilton Hitchings, a municipal fiber skeptic, suggested that the city would unlikely get there. The city, he said, would have a hard time competing with the likes of AT&T, which had a head start on municipal fiber.
Residents in some parts of the city also have the option on signing up for Sonic, an internet service provider that uses AT&T infrastructure, he said.
"Thus, we should assume Palo Alto Fiber will get almost no market share in neighborhoods where AT&T is first to the market," Hitchings told the commission last month.
Numerous commissioners also indicated that they have no interest in building fiber in areas where AT&T already exists. Commissioner Lisa Forsell said she would not want to see the city compete with a private company that is already providing a very similar service. Rather, the goal should be to focus on underserved areas and to make sure everyone has access to fast and reliable internet.
"I'm not convinced that the goal is to duke it out with other providers," Forssell said at the Nov. 2 meeting. "My goal is that everybody in Palo Alto has access to good quality broadband."
Commission Chair Lauren Segal also indicated that she would not support building municipal fiber in areas where private companies already operate.
"It's clear to me that residents want good internet access," Segal said. "It's very unclear to me that they want Palo Alto fiber."
In recommending the more conservative approach, commissioners cited the high financial risk that a broader expansion would entail. According to staff analysis, it would cost about $25.6 million to construct a "fiber backbone" that would support city services and enable a future expansion to neighborhoods. Because the city's fiber fund currently contains about $34 million, everyone agrees that the fiber backbone should be a priority for whatever option should be chosen.
Going beyond the fiber backbone and actually implementing Fiber to the Premises would cost considerably more and, in the more ambitious scenario, would likely involve the issuance of a revenue bond. The more conservative option would involve spending about $20 million on the "last mile" connections to the neighborhoods identified by the city, funding that could come from the city's fiber and electric funds. The more expansive option, which would bring fiber to every part of the city, would involve spending $142.9 million and require the city to borrow money.
At a time when the Federal Reserve keeps increasing interest rates, which makes borrowing more expensive, not everyone is thrilled about moving ahead with a bond. Commissioner Greg Scharff, a former mayor who in the past had advocated for Fiber to the Premises, urged his colleagues and city staff not to underplay the risk of rising interest rates.
Scharff's motion to support the more conservative "phased" approach that does not rely on bond funding won unanimous support from his colleagues.
"This made a lot more sense when interest rates were cheap," Scharff said.
Utilities Director Dean Batchelor made the case for moving ahead with the more limited expansion by citing another massive project that the Utilities Department is now undertaking: the modernization of the city's electric grid so that it can handle increased loads and support the city's "electrification" initiatives, which are key to meeting the council's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.
Batchelor suggested at the meeting that it would be easier and cheaper to expand the fiber network if the new lines are installed at the same time as the city is replacing its transformers and installing new poles.
"There are going to be some synergies, and I strongly believe that we'll be able to save some dollars going forward," Batchelor said.
Duveneck/St. Francis
Duveneck/St. Francis
19 hours ago
Registered user
19 hours ago
The city would need to payback over $180 million of bond debt with interest if they offered city wide municipal fiber. A significant portion of that would be to areas already covered by AT&T Fiber or will be before the city finished rolling out its service over the next 5 years. If the city failed to achieve strong subscriber rates, it would drain tens of millions of dollars from the general fund.
Here's the UPenn report showing that for 20 cities willing to reveal their financials for fiber separate from their other utility services: 11 were cash flow negative and another 5 will require over 100 years to pay back the amount they borrowed, and only the remaining two would be able to pay back on time. One of those two was essentially a business only city offering, similar to Palo Alto's current profitable business only offering.
Web Link
Also, here's another article on why Municipal Broadband is not such a good idea: Web Link
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
19 hours ago
Registered user
19 hours ago
"For more than two decades, Palo Alto's elected leaders and community advocates have touted the benefits of expanding the municipal fiber network, .."
And for quite a while PA "leaders." consultants and staff have put forth another very costly consultant/outsourcing gravy train while ignoring community skeptics and legitimate objections and discussions of the financial risk. They've also been unable to answer questions about how neighborhoods with underground wiring will be treated -- as I learned when they absurdly send out emails about hooking fiber up to our poles and never got a response about what undergrounded neighborhoods were supposed to do.
":Also missing out are the northern portion of Old Palo Alto and the neighborhoods that straddle Oregon Expressway in the eastern portion of the city, including Leland Manor, Triple El and the northern portion of Midtown. These areas are among those that are already covered by AT&T Fiber, according to surveys that Magellan had conducted earlier this year. If Palo Alto opts to avoid AT&T competition, it will likely defer or forego the expansion of municipal fiber into these neighborhoods."
Duh. that's because many of those neighborhoods already have underground wiring -- but at least a few years into this costly boondoggle we have our answer.
Just kill this project. We've got no expertise to manage such a project that doesn't even reach the entire city. What a waste of money while the city pleads poverty,
Greenmeadow
Greenmeadow
19 hours ago
Registered user
19 hours ago
We passed the point of absurdity on this project decades ago. Frankly, I'd rather focus city money and efforts on undergrounding all our utility services to make the grid more robust and reliable.
Old Palo Alto
Old Palo Alto
18 hours ago
Registered user
18 hours ago
Looks like the votes are in, while only three. A colossal waste of tax payer money has already been burned on this boondoggle. There are already many options available for high speed internet service from people who know what they're doing. The City of Palo Alto isn't in that category. Put it to sleep already and stop trying so hard to be the perceived "leaders" in everything technology just because of our Silicon valley connection. No one else cares. This is just another train to nowhere pipe dream. By the time it would be completed another generation of product would make this seem prehistoric and the cost overruns would be in the billions.
Crescent Park
Crescent Park
18 hours ago
Registered user
18 hours ago
Uncharacteristically confusing and incorrect summary by our intrepid reporter. The proposed option recommended by the Utility commission is a phased approach that would start in areas where the city gets the most coverage for its investment and then expand to all parts of the city. Saying it would not reach certain neighborhoods is incorrect; it’s just proposed that those would come in Phase 2. While one Utility commissioner said she’d avoid att that was not the position of the entire board and as explained at the meeting would be impossible. Att does not cover neighborhoods - it’s coverage is spotty with holes in availability throughout the city.
The fear, uncertainty and doubt campaign from the telecom providers has already started as seen in the initial comments.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
18 hours ago
Registered user
18 hours ago
Instead, FOCUS on getting grade separations planned well (we are very far from that now, especially in south PA), approved, and constructed in a timely way. Get Cubberley reasonably operational again. All of the new high density housing that is being zoned around town (mostly in south PA) will require new community service and park space and transportation system improvements. These things are huge, unbudgeted expenses in our near-term future (on municipal time scale). If grade separation doesn't get done in south PA, east/west travel for every single mode of transportation will horribly congested.
Please start working on the items I mentioned in the previous paragraph to make the CITY AS A WHOLE work well before you add to the list of extra things the city is understaffed to do well.
Prediction: The city will start doing grade separations in north Palo Alto (where there are FIVE existing grade separations today) and will delay grade separations in south Palo Alto (where there are ZERO grade separations today). Existing disparity be worsened. Then the city will report that they have spent all of the grade separation money and say, "Oh. gosh. We're sorry. There's no money left for south Palo Alto." AGAIN. Pay attention to patterns of behavior and to what your government is doing, people.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
18 hours ago
Registered user
18 hours ago
This is tough for the City to justify complete coverage. Or maybe any given other fiber sources.
We have fabulous fiber thru Sonic for $20/mo. on top of basic fee. Yes - Sonic is associated with AT&T, but (hint) it provides the great advantage of much faster to-home service than straight AT&T.
I love the idea of City owned fiber provided to all or some, but it seems more and more not to make sense (cents).
Palo Verde
Palo Verde
17 hours ago
Registered user
17 hours ago
I am pretty sure the main reason AT&T is doing it's Fiber build out is to stop Palo Alto from doing it's own Internet fiber network. If the City stops or scales down its project, I bet that AT&T will slow down or stop its fiber build out in the city.
Also, once there is no competition, AT&T will certainly raise it's rates considerably.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
17 hours ago
Registered user
17 hours ago
Our infrastructure is not doing well, power outages, crime, traffic, water and sewers, and we can all think of higher priorities for all of town, not just those that are deemed to get facilities first.
Undergrounding power lines, a 50 year project, is unbelievably slow. Do we want to waste more time reading about balloons and squirrels taking out power on sunny days?
Old Palo Alto
Old Palo Alto
17 hours ago
Registered user
17 hours ago
Gennady: the correct usage is "fiber to the premises".
Web Link
Fine job of reporting.
Registered user
Palo Alto Weekly staff writer
17 hours ago
Registered user
17 hours ago
Thanks, @Leslie York, and sorry for the error, which has been corrected.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
17 hours ago
Registered user
17 hours ago
@ PaloAltoVoter,
“The fear, uncertainty and doubt campaign from the telecom providers has already started as seen in the initial comments.”
I gather you are one of the proponents who will be “rankled” by the conservative option. After ignoring all the objections, you need to remember that it’s not your money, the City is not a hedge fund, and I’m rankled that this should take up any more time or resources that are needed for the City to meet basic responsibilities which require more and more money. Insulting that you think that the telecom “competition” is getting in the way.
Downtown North
Downtown North
16 hours ago
Registered user
16 hours ago
"He [Hoel] pointed to promising examples elsewhere in the country, including in the city of Chattanooga, Tennessee, which implemented a citywide fiber system that made the city enough money to pay for itself."
For at least a decade, Chattanooga has been the sole cited example of a successful municipal fiber network. Why has nobody been touting a much longer list of glittering success stories? Because either nobody else has seen it pencil out, or they built and busted. In either case, municipal fiber seems an unpromising prospect, civic boosterism notwithstanding.
Duveneck/St. Francis
Duveneck/St. Francis
15 hours ago
Registered user
15 hours ago
Chattanooga received a $116 million in subsidized federal funds and launched their city wide initiative early before there were any fiber competitors. The majority of value created is from their business offering a smart grid benefits, not from their residential service, according to their own study.
Crescent Park
Crescent Park
15 hours ago
Registered user
15 hours ago
Can no one kill this project? It has never made any sense, the competition is far ahead, and the costs are unacceptable. There are many much higher priority projects (flood control, grade crossings, housing, ...) that deserve the Council's full attention.
Crescent Park
Crescent Park
15 hours ago
Registered user
15 hours ago
AT&T is not even considering fiber for areas with underground utilities. These residents will be waiting a very long time for fiber from AT&T. Whether this is because of additional regulations or increased costs is not clear (maybe it is both) as I have heard both excuses from AT&T. It is in these areas with a more challenging setup that the city should step in.
another community
another community
12 hours ago
Registered user
12 hours ago
"For more than two decades, Palo Alto's elected leaders and community advocates have touted the benefits of expanding the municipal fiber network"-- for the same two decades, Palo Alto's elected leaders and community advocates have touted the benefit of rent relief for those wrongfully evicted. I guess what this says about PA is, "justice moves at a snails pace" and fiber optic will be obsolete in the 20 years it will take the city figure out how to fund something nobody wants.
Duveneck/St. Francis
Duveneck/St. Francis
12 hours ago
Registered user
12 hours ago
Jguislin I live in an area on the edge of CP with underground utilities. I have AT&T fiber and it works great. Not sure where you got your info from, but it’s not accurate.
Fiber companies don’t invest in Palo Alto because the city council keeps talking about doing a taxpayer subsidized system. If council dropped it permanently I suspect we’d see the providers proceed with their own investments.