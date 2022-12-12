News

Bay Area cold snap to linger though the week

Palo Alto overnight temperatures expected to stay in the mid-30s through Sunday

by Kiley Russell / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 12, 2022, 4:53 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Bay Area is in the midst of a persistent cold snap that brought a smattering of snow to some of the region's higher peaks over the weekend and is expected to linger for the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service is predicting that near-freezing overnight temperatures around the Bay Area will continue through at least Sunday. Courtesy National Weather Service.

As rainstorms and a cold air mass pushed southward through the Bay Area overnight Saturday and into Sunday, they left behind decent rain totals and a light dusting of snow.

"Late Saturday night into Sunday, cold air moved in and snow levels dropped down to about 3,500 feet," National Weather Service Meteorologist Roger Gass said Monday.

There were reports of less than an inch to 3 inches of snow in the highest elevations of the Mayacamas Mountains in the north bay, the Diablo Range in the east bay and the Santa Lucia Range along the Central Coast, Gass said.

Some areas even experienced snow-related driving hazards, which led the California Highway Patrol to close a stretch of State Highway 29 in Napa County between Calistoga and the Lake County line.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"We are turning dry now that the system is shifting further and further south to southern California," he said.

As rain departed the Bay Area, it left behind a high-pressure system that has trapped in the colder, mostly clear air and no significant meteorological changes are expected to push that out for the next seven days or so.

"The Bay Area is going to see more widespread temperatures dropping into the 30s tonight and into the morning and throughout the remainder of the week," Gass said.

Palo Alto's predicted nighttime lows will hover between 35 and 37 degrees through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

In the inland valley areas, overnight lows could drop into the 20s, with daytime highs hovering around the low- to mid-50s for most of the region.

"It's going to be cold for several nights and the vulnerable unsheltered populations are going to be at greatest risk," Gass said.

He also reminded people to take care of outdoor pets while the frigid temperatures persist.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Bay Area cold snap to linger though the week

Palo Alto overnight temperatures expected to stay in the mid-30s through Sunday

by Kiley Russell / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 12, 2022, 4:53 pm

The Bay Area is in the midst of a persistent cold snap that brought a smattering of snow to some of the region's higher peaks over the weekend and is expected to linger for the rest of the week.

As rainstorms and a cold air mass pushed southward through the Bay Area overnight Saturday and into Sunday, they left behind decent rain totals and a light dusting of snow.

"Late Saturday night into Sunday, cold air moved in and snow levels dropped down to about 3,500 feet," National Weather Service Meteorologist Roger Gass said Monday.

There were reports of less than an inch to 3 inches of snow in the highest elevations of the Mayacamas Mountains in the north bay, the Diablo Range in the east bay and the Santa Lucia Range along the Central Coast, Gass said.

Some areas even experienced snow-related driving hazards, which led the California Highway Patrol to close a stretch of State Highway 29 in Napa County between Calistoga and the Lake County line.

"We are turning dry now that the system is shifting further and further south to southern California," he said.

As rain departed the Bay Area, it left behind a high-pressure system that has trapped in the colder, mostly clear air and no significant meteorological changes are expected to push that out for the next seven days or so.

"The Bay Area is going to see more widespread temperatures dropping into the 30s tonight and into the morning and throughout the remainder of the week," Gass said.

Palo Alto's predicted nighttime lows will hover between 35 and 37 degrees through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

In the inland valley areas, overnight lows could drop into the 20s, with daytime highs hovering around the low- to mid-50s for most of the region.

"It's going to be cold for several nights and the vulnerable unsheltered populations are going to be at greatest risk," Gass said.

He also reminded people to take care of outdoor pets while the frigid temperatures persist.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.