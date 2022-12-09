Stanford Theatre cancels annual showing of 'It's a Wonderful Life'

The Stanford Theatre announced on social media on Friday, Dec 9, that for the third consecutive year, it won't be holding its annual Christmas Eve screening of "It's a Wonderful Life."

Director Frank Capra's 1946 holiday favorite typically packs the house at the classic movie palace each Dec. 24, but the need for further improvements at the downtown Palo Alto theater will keep local audiences from their annual visit with George Bailey and the denizens of Bedford Falls for one more year.

"We still have no heat, and hope to have a new heating system in place in 2023 (as well as other structural improvements to the theatre)," the post said.

The Stanford was among the first Peninsula businesses to temporarily shutter due to the pandemic in March 2020 and during its closure of more than two years, the venue underwent some renovations, including seismic upgrades.

The theater reopened this summer with a series of screenings that featured a wide variety of classic films. After that series ended in mid-September, the Stanford shifted to presenting some occasional weekend screenings during the fall, as not all renovations have been completed.