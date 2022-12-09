Affordable apartments debut at Wilton Court

For months, Dawn Wood watched hopefully as the four-story building down the street from her family's home transformed from concept to reality.
Every day, the Palo Alto resident would walk by and look through the fence and take note of all the progress: the laying of the rebar, the pouring of the elevator shafts, the installation of tiles in the building's facade, which she was pleased to see were not just Styrofoam boards with veneer.
"I was going, 'That's so cool — actual tiles. That's going to wear really well,'" she recalled.
For Wood, 42, the ritual was not merely an exercise in curiosity. Living with cerebral palsy and developmental Gerstmann's syndrome, a cognitive impairment that makes it impossible for her to navigate around the city, drive or handwrite, she needs assistance to get to her destinations and to fill all the paperwork associated with receiving aid. After living in San Jose, where she attended college and studied anthropology, she moved back to her family home on Wilton Avenue, taking up the back to bedrooms while seeking opportunities for independent living.
The new 50-foot-tall building at 3703 El Camino Real represented her best chance to remain in the community where she grew up. She corresponded with Alta Housing, the nonprofit that developed the project, during the construction and was happy to learn in recent weeks that she would be one of the first tenants at Wilton Court, a 59-apartment complex for low-income residents and individuals with disabilities.
Her new apartment features a galley kitchen, a spacious bathroom and a large closet on the side of a living room that overlooks an outdoor podium furnished with tables, chairs and lemon and lime trees. Every floor in the building is color-coded for easy recognition, and the ground floor features colorful murals, a laundry room, a storage room for bicycle parking and a community room that will feature game nights, fitness programs and classes offered by the Palo Alto Adult School.
"It's like winning a lottery to have it land in your backyard," Wood said during a recent interview in her new apartment. "Normally, you go where the housing is. So, I think it's wonderful that it's an actually available place."
The project, which hosted a grand opening ceremony on Thursday morning, also represents a major milestone for Alta Housing, which was founded in Palo Alto and suffered a stinging setback in 2013, when voters overturned in a referendum a zone change that would have enabled it to build a residential complex on Maybell Avenue with 60 apartments for low-income seniors and 12 single-family homes. In the years following the vote, the nonprofit, which was then known as the Palo Alto Housing Corporation, left its hometown, changed its name and pursued projects in the neighboring communities of Redwood City and Mountain View.
Wilton Court took nearly a decade to plan, design and construct. Randy Tsuda, CEO of Alta Housing, told a crowd of assembled dignitaries, housing advocates and city staff Thursday that the nonprofit is thrilled to be back in Palo Alto, which he said "will always be our home."
"As many of you know, Alta is now building projects throughout San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, but building here in Palo Alto, our hometown, where we had roots for 52 years now, this is an especially meaningful and especially noteworthy occasion," Tsuda said.
Wilton Court also offers a rare victory for housing advocates in Palo Alto, a city that has struggled over the past decade to address what city officials routinely acknowledge is a crisis of housing affordability. When the City Council voted in January 2019 to approve Wilton Court, the development became the first affordable-housing project to win approval in seven years.
Even as affordable housing has consistently topped the council's list of priorities, the city remains well below its regionally mandated target for below-market-rate units. In the current cycle of the Regional Housing Needs Allocation, which stretches from 2015 to 2022, the city has issued permits for just 101 units catering to the "very low" income level and 60 at the "low" income level, according to data from the city's Department of Planning and Development Services.
The task of adding affordable housing will become even more critical in the coming years, with state mandates becoming more ambitious and new laws adding consequences for cities that fall short. In the next cycle, which goes from 2023 to 2031, Palo Alto is required to plan for 778 residences in the "very low" income category and another 778 in the "extremely low" income bracket.
For Alta Housing, the journey toward Wilton Court was decidedly different from its Maybell experience. The Ventura neighborhood has been broadly supportive of the project and the council helped get it off the ground with two loans totaling more than $20 million. Members of the Ventura Neighborhood Association also toured the facility just days before its grand opening.
"It's not every time that you get to say thank you to the neighborhood, but I think it is incredibly noteworthy that the Ventura neighborhood came out in support of this project at the Palo Alto City Council," Tsuda said, singling out Becky Sanders, moderator of the Ventura Neighborhood Association and a project supporter.
Palo Alto leaders hope that Wilton Court will be the first in a series of affordable-housing projects to open in the coming months and years. The city is now working with the nonprofit LifeMoves to open a transitional-housing project on San Antonio Road, near the Baylands. Other projects now going through the city's development pipeline include 525 E. Charleston Road, a development by Eden Housing that will include 50 affordable units; a planned 110-apartment complex for teachers at 231 Grant Ave.; and a project pitched by Charities Housing that would bring 129 below-market-rate apartments to an El Camino Real site formerly occupied by Mike's Bikes.
Mayor Pat Burt highlighted these projects during the Thursday ceremony, calling them a reflection of the city's values.
"There is a shared value structure," Burt said. "There is a value of diversity in our housing and affordable housing. And neighbors will support these projects, we just have to engage and tweak things on the margins. Every one of those things can be accomplished if we take that approach."
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
Wilton Court is great news for everyone in Palo Alto.
I like the impressive list of several more needed below-market-rate housing projects planned for our town.
Well done.
Registered user
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
Photos would be helpful!
Registered user
Midtown
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
This is such a great example of building smart- we need more of these bmr buildings, instead of market rate multistory condos.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
"Even as affordable housing has consistently topped the council's list of priorities, the city remains well below its regionally mandated target for below-market-rate units. In the current cycle of the Regional Housing Needs Allocation, which stretches from 2015 to 2022, the city has issued permits for just 101 units catering to the "very low" income level and 60 at the "low" income level, according to data from the city's Department of Planning and Development Services."
Only 161 out of 6,086?? What hypocrisy. But we know the pro-density lobbyists only care about more ugly market rate housing for the highly paid techies at the companies backing them while they destroy small retailers and restaurants.
Registered user
Midtown
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
We should ONLY be building affordable housing. Plenty of For Lease signs around town, yet rents remain incredibly high.
Example: a recent posting on a local FB group to sublease a 1 BR apartment in a recently built Palo Alto building. The rent is almost $5k per month for a 1 BR apartment! PTC and city councilmembers should not be approving construction projects without knowing the projected per-unit rents.
Registered user
Downtown North
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
I am thrilled with Wilton Court's opening! We need about 50 more of these developments - so let's REZONE sites for them as part of the Housing Element.
Further, if we want to support local businesses, protect the environment, and bolster our (shrinking) schools; we need a lot more condos, apartments, and microunits of all price ranges. Imagine the boost for Cal Ave businesses if 1,000 units were developed on the City-owned parking lots over there. It would be transformative for our city.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
I hope they don't have major staff turnover like Related / Mayfield Place. Since 2017 open, 4 site managers, 6 maintenence (Mayfield Agreement 2005) The quality of life at Mayfield 4 very low-income, working family residents is subpar. Structural problems, broken appliances, non life threatening fire & carbon alarms going off at 4am waking entire complex. Alarm company canceling fire department, burst pipes, flooding, deep cracks in concrete walls (building shifted from Sandhill properties smashing concrete, shaking the structure for months every day) floors buckling. Counters pulling away from walls, press board crumbling into safe food areas, carpets rolling up, filthy air vents. 7 tiny washers (no extra large capacity) for 70 families, ongoing boiler/water issues. In perspective: Seque construction was the contractor and went belly up in 2016. All finishes in units were shorted by 2 - 3 inches, power surges burning out appliances. Overcrowding families in units, no safe residential parking, harassing lease violations to tenants, threatening tenants to pay for broken cheap appliances, bullying tenants to find jobs. Posting on doors three day "pay or quit" notices when tenants are knocked out by COVID, No full time manager, no posted office hours, no support job search amenities, no access 2 bulletin board 4 community, no working printer or computers 4 residents 2 upskill jobs & job search, no access to dedicated/open, working computer station(s), stolen mail & packages, stolen bikes, car break-ins. Have not seen part-time contracted resource Project Access for 2 months. No after school program, dirty ill kept - unpicked up recycling bins... rats, maggots, wasps nests. Related / Mayfield place may be in violation of their ground lease 2 Stanford & Stanford in violation of Palo Alto Mayfield agreement .
Registered user
Stanford
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Wilton Court, Great achievement! It honors today and wonderful people like the late Anne Steinberg, Palo Alto Planning Commissioner, late Mickie Zatz, founding treasurer of Palo Alto Housing Corp board, and all the others who over 50 years inspired, advocated, recruited additional people, resources to create, maintain and carefully nurture now and future mix of housing choices that enhance Palo Alto as a great place to live.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Oh and Related owns Hudson Yard, newly built luxury apartment condo's in NYC.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
"I am thrilled with Wilton Court's opening! We need about 50 more of these developments - so let's REZONE sites for them as part of the Housing Element."
Yes! And subtract them immediately from the 6.086 target by reclassifying all if the market rate developments.
"Further, if we want to support local businesses, protect the environment, and bolster our (shrinking) schools; we need a lot more condos, apartments, and microunits of all price ranges. Imagine the boost for Cal Ave businesses if 1,000 units were developed on the City-owned parking lots over there. It would be transformative for our city. "
Sure. And where would the shoppers park? Too bad most of the stores are already gone as I learned years ago when I scheduled my smog appointment, figuring I could spent the hour browsing the Cal Ave shops.
Registered user
Professorville
52 minutes ago
Registered user
52 minutes ago
"Imagine the boost for Cal Ave businesses if 1,000 units were developed..."
Cal Ave businesses were doing better back when the local population was lower. That suggests something other than a lack of population is causing the problem, and therefore there's no reason to believe that increasing the population will solve it.
Wilton Court is good news, definitely. Congratulations to everyone involved.