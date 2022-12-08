PUBLIC AGENDA: Regulations for short-term rentals; plans for advanced water purification system

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Dec. 12.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the status of the city's labor negotiations with its employee organizations. The council then plans to consider approving $234,748 to purchase dinosaur sculptures for the Junior Museum and Zoo; adopt amendments to the zoning code pertaining to accessory dwelling units; approve a response to the Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury pertaining to ballot language; and consider adding regulations for short-term rentals. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Regular meeting will follow. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID 362 027 238.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss Caltrain's service agreement and hear on interagency activities from the VTA, Caltrain and city staff. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the council's priority setting process and the council's procedures and protocols handbook. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss plans for an advanced water purification system and hear an annual update on urban forestry. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.