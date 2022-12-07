Police arrest man in connection with Menlo Park dating app assault

Menlo Park police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly robbing and pistol-whipping another man who had been set up via a dating app.

On Nov. 18 at around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call about an armed robbery and assault in the 3600 block of Haven Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries due to being "brutally" attacked, police said. The victim had been struck in the head with a handgun and was then kicked and punched multiple times in the head and face.

Police allege that the victim had met up with a woman he met on a dating app and the two of them had been sitting in the car talking when two men walked up to the vehicle. The victim was pulled from his car and pistol-whipped, punched and kicked. The suspect then took the man's cash and fled on foot. The woman willingly fled the scene with the two men.

Officers were unable to locate any of the suspects that night, but since then have been "diligently" looking and have collected evidence and other pertinent information to obtain an arrest warrant for the 24-year-old man from Menlo Park.

On Tuesday, detectives located the man at his residence in the 3600 block of Haven Avenue, the same block of the crime, and he was taken into custody without incident. Police allege that they located the firearm used in this assault.