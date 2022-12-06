News

With City Council's approval, Mercedes-Benz dealership crosses the finish line

Palo Alto officials swiftly approve planned development at former site of Ming's Restaurant

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 6, 2022, 9:50 am 1
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The proposed Mercedes dealership at 1700 Embarcadero would include a bicycle path. Rendering by SPARC+ Architecture Studios

A proposed Mercedes-Benz dealership cruised past the finish line Monday night when the Palo Alto City Council gave the project its enthusiastic blessing.

By a unanimous vote, the council backed a plan by Swickard Auto Group to construct a dealership at 1700 Embarcadero Road, the former site of Ming's Restaurant near East Bayshore Road. In supporting the project, council members lauded its eco-friendly design, its addition of a bike path and the tax revenues that the city would receive from the new development.

The proposed development differs markedly from the last Mercedes dealership that the council approved for the site in 2019 and another one it had considered in 2016. While those buildings were each slated to be more than 50,000 square feet in area and four stories in height, the new one is mostly a one-story building with a section that goes up to two stories and a total of 35,195 square feet of development.

Its horizontal layout, plus features such as a living wall and bird-safe windows, all nod to the building's location near the Baylands.

"It's meant to blend in with the Baylands and to blend in with neighboring properties," said Eric Iversen, director of real estate and facilities at Swickard. "It's not meant to be seen from anything but when you're in front of it."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The dealership also would include a bike path that would run across its property, offering an improved passage into the Baylands. The city required the bike path in recognition of the fact that the dealership, as an inherently auto-oriented development, would be unable to meet the city's transportation-demand-management targets.

The proposed Mercedes dealership at 1700 Embarcadero would include a bicycle path. Rendering by SPARC+ Architecture Studios

Council members enthusiastically supported the project. Council member Eric Filseth said that every iteration of the dealership is getting better and better. Council member Tom DuBois said that the last time he voted to support the dealership at the Baylands, it was a "close call." The Monday vote was much less so, he said.

"This one is much less impactful, much easier to approve," he said.

Council member Greg Tanaka said he would like the city to help the applicant as much as possible in accelerating the application and establishing the dealership. The existing Audi dealership, which is next to the proposed Mercedes site, is one of the city's top contributors in sales tax revenues. Iversen estimated that the new Mercedes dealership would bring in twice as much in tax revenues.

"We can really use a dealership here," Tanaka said. "We can use the sales tax at this point in time, given our finances."

Council member Greer Stone cited the long history of proposed dealerships at this site. The new development, he said, is proof that the process can sometimes lead to superior projects.

"I do think this is a well-designed project," Stone said. "It fits within the context of that location and seems to exist well within the Baylands."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Gennady Sheyner
 
Gennady Sheyner covers the City Hall beat in Palo Alto as well as regional politics, with a special focus on housing and transportation. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com in 2008, he covered breaking news and local politics for the Waterbury Republican-American, a daily newspaper in Connecticut. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

With City Council's approval, Mercedes-Benz dealership crosses the finish line

Palo Alto officials swiftly approve planned development at former site of Ming's Restaurant

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 6, 2022, 9:50 am

A proposed Mercedes-Benz dealership cruised past the finish line Monday night when the Palo Alto City Council gave the project its enthusiastic blessing.

By a unanimous vote, the council backed a plan by Swickard Auto Group to construct a dealership at 1700 Embarcadero Road, the former site of Ming's Restaurant near East Bayshore Road. In supporting the project, council members lauded its eco-friendly design, its addition of a bike path and the tax revenues that the city would receive from the new development.

The proposed development differs markedly from the last Mercedes dealership that the council approved for the site in 2019 and another one it had considered in 2016. While those buildings were each slated to be more than 50,000 square feet in area and four stories in height, the new one is mostly a one-story building with a section that goes up to two stories and a total of 35,195 square feet of development.

Its horizontal layout, plus features such as a living wall and bird-safe windows, all nod to the building's location near the Baylands.

"It's meant to blend in with the Baylands and to blend in with neighboring properties," said Eric Iversen, director of real estate and facilities at Swickard. "It's not meant to be seen from anything but when you're in front of it."

The dealership also would include a bike path that would run across its property, offering an improved passage into the Baylands. The city required the bike path in recognition of the fact that the dealership, as an inherently auto-oriented development, would be unable to meet the city's transportation-demand-management targets.

Council members enthusiastically supported the project. Council member Eric Filseth said that every iteration of the dealership is getting better and better. Council member Tom DuBois said that the last time he voted to support the dealership at the Baylands, it was a "close call." The Monday vote was much less so, he said.

"This one is much less impactful, much easier to approve," he said.

Council member Greg Tanaka said he would like the city to help the applicant as much as possible in accelerating the application and establishing the dealership. The existing Audi dealership, which is next to the proposed Mercedes site, is one of the city's top contributors in sales tax revenues. Iversen estimated that the new Mercedes dealership would bring in twice as much in tax revenues.

"We can really use a dealership here," Tanaka said. "We can use the sales tax at this point in time, given our finances."

Council member Greer Stone cited the long history of proposed dealerships at this site. The new development, he said, is proof that the process can sometimes lead to superior projects.

"I do think this is a well-designed project," Stone said. "It fits within the context of that location and seems to exist well within the Baylands."

Comments

Online Name
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
Online Name, Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
Registered user
1 hour ago

Shameful. Why isn't this site being used for housing? Why did the city destroy Ming's? Such ridiculous priorities!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.