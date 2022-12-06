Boy, 12, who was reported missing out of Palo Alto found safe

A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing out of Palo Alto on Tuesday afternoon was located safe hours later and returned to his home in San Jose, police said.

Palo Alto police had issued a missing person alert for Donovan, who was seen around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Quarry Road, which is near the Stanford Shopping Center, police said in a press release. He walked away during a family member's medical appointment.

Donovan possibly boarded a bus in the area and didn't have a cellphone with him, according to the release.

As of 9:15 p.m., police reported he was safe and back at his San Jose home.