Boy, 12, who was reported missing out of Palo Alto found safe

Donovan returns to San Jose home, ending hourslong search

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 6, 2022, 6:53 pm 1
Updated: Tue, Dec 6, 2022, 9:23 pm

A 12-year-old boy who was reported missing out of Palo Alto on Tuesday afternoon was located safe hours later and returned to his home in San Jose, police said.

An hourslong search for a 12-year-old boy reported missing out of Palo Alto ended when he was located safe on Dec. 6, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Palo Alto police had issued a missing person alert for Donovan, who was seen around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Quarry Road, which is near the Stanford Shopping Center, police said in a press release. He walked away during a family member's medical appointment.

Donovan possibly boarded a bus in the area and didn't have a cellphone with him, according to the release.

As of 9:15 p.m., police reported he was safe and back at his San Jose home.

The search for Donovan, 12, of San Jose, who was reported missing out of the 200 block of Quarry Road, marked above in red, in Palo Alto was found hours later on Dec. 6, 2022. Map by Jamey Padojino.

Comments

Fritzie Blue
Registered user
Stanford
4 hours ago
Fritzie Blue, Stanford
Registered user
4 hours ago

Praying Donovan. is found safely, and soon.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

