Around Town: Composer Christopher Tin collects two Grammy nominations

In the latest column, read news about a Palo Alto High and Stanford graduate who's been nominated for two Grammys for his music composition work and CZI Community Fund grants awarded to a dozen nonprofits in the Palo Alto area.

GOING BACK TO THE GRAMMYS ... Christopher Tin has found himself in familiar territory as a nominee at the 2023 Grammys.

The graduate of Palo Alto High School and Stanford University is a contender for Best Classical Compendium for "The Lost Birds." He worked with British ensemble group Voces8 to create the album, which debuted in September. It was co-conducted and co-produced with Barnaby Smith and Sean Patrick Flahaven, respectively. "Sweeping and elegiac, it's a haunting tribute to those soaring flocks that once filled our skies, but whose songs have since been silenced," according to an album description on his website.

He's also in the running for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. The nomination is for his score for "Old World," a video game by Mohawk Games that "is a colorful tapestry of sounds and harmonies from the Middle East, married to the forms and techniques of classical composition," his website states.

Tin previously won two Grammy awards in 2011: one for "Baba Yetu," the theme music for the 2005 video game "Civilization IV" in the category of Best Instrumental Arrangement Vocalist(s), and another for his first album "Calling All Dawns," in the category of Best Classical Crossover Album.