Palo Alto family gives $100K to Holiday Fund

For the 12th straight year, a Palo Alto family that wishes to remain anonymous has made a $100,000 donation to the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund, hoping it will inspire others to give generously.

The family, which has deep roots in the community, has now gifted $1.2 million to the Holiday Fund since 2011. The donation is a matching grant to be used along with other foundation grants to double the gift of other donors.

"We grew up in Palo Alto and have always appreciated the extraordinary services provided by the city, the schools and the many community-based nonprofit organizations. We want to support these efforts, and the Holiday Fund is a perfect way to do that," the family said in a statement accompanying the gift.

An important motivation, the family said, was the fact that because the Palo Alto Weekly and its Embarcadero Media Foundation cover all the administrative costs of the program, every dollar raised goes directly to dozens of nonprofits providing important services to residents of East Palo Alto and Palo Alto.

"The donations this Palo Alto family has made over the last dozen years should inspire every resident to make their own gift in whatever amount they can afford," Embarcadero Media Foundation President Bill Johnson said. "When we all pool our resources together, we can make a huge positive impact on the quality of life for those within our community who need assistance, whether it be food and shelter, child care, tutoring, health care or mental health services."