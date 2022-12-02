News

Community invited to nominate local trailblazers for Tall Tree Award

Deadline for submissions is Jan. 15

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Dr. Enoch Choi accepts the Tall Tree Award for Outstanding Professional at the Crowne Plaza Palo Alto on May 16, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Nominations are now open for the 43rd Annual Tall Tree Awards, sponsored by the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce and the Palo Alto Weekly.

Awards are given in four categories: outstanding citizen/volunteer, outstanding professional or business person, outstanding business and outstanding nonprofit.

Nominations should include a one-page letter explaining the reasons for the nomination.

Current elected officials are not eligible.

Honorees are selected for their local impact, breadth of contribution, the diversity of people affected, timeliness and originality of contributions.

More information, including the nomination form, is available from the Chamber website at paloaltochamber.com/tall-tree-awards.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Jan. 15, 2023. The Tall Tree Awards dinner, which raises money for the Chamber, will be held on April 20.

