Community invited to nominate local trailblazers for Tall Tree Award

Nominations are now open for the 43rd Annual Tall Tree Awards, sponsored by the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce and the Palo Alto Weekly.

Awards are given in four categories: outstanding citizen/volunteer, outstanding professional or business person, outstanding business and outstanding nonprofit.

Nominations should include a one-page letter explaining the reasons for the nomination.

Current elected officials are not eligible.

Honorees are selected for their local impact, breadth of contribution, the diversity of people affected, timeliness and originality of contributions.