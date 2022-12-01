News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Changes to Stanford Community Plan; long-term electric load forecast

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Dec. 5.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the status of the city's labor negotiations with its employee organizations. The council then plans to hold a study session on Santa Clara County's upgrade of changes to Stanford Community Plan; consider a $161.8-million contract with Anderson Pacific Engineering Construction and other contracts associated with planned upgrades to the Regional Water Quality Control Plant; and consider approving a Mercedes-Benz dealership at 1700 Embarcadero Road. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the city's pension policies; the financial report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023; and the 2024-2023 Long Range Financial Forecast. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and discuss alternatives for accelerating sanitary sewer main replacements. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

UTILITY ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the costs and reliability of different back-up electricity technologies; hear a presentation on the city's electric grid modernization analysis; and discuss the city's long-term electric load forecast through 2045. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the full agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org.

