Wildfire vegetation management begins on Arastradero Road

Project will reduce risk of wildfire, provide a safe evacuation route for motorists and first responders

by Emily Margaretten / Palo Alto Weekly

Roadside vegetation work is planned along a 2-mile stretch of Arastradero Road between Los Altos and Palo Alto through Dec. 6, 2022. Courtesy Santa Clara County FireSafe Council and Los Altos Hills County Fire District.

This week, crews started roadside vegetation management work along Arastradero Road in Palo Alto and Los Altos to clear the thoroughfare of hazardous debris and to create a safe evacuation route in the event of a wildfire or other disaster.

"This project will provide an effective evacuation route during a wildfire or disaster, improve visibility and travel safety and reduce the risk of roadside fire ignition from vehicles or other sources," a Los Altos Hills County Fire District press release stated. The work also will provide safe entry and exit points for first responders in the event of a wildfire.

The project, which began on Monday, Nov. 28, covers a 2-mile stretch of Arastradero Road, starting at the Page Mill Park & Ride Lot in Los Altos and ending at the intersection with Old Adobe Road in Palo Alto. Crews will trim, prune, clear and remove vegetation and trash from both sides of the road. The project also includes a cleanup and trimming of eucalyptus trees surrounding I-280 and the Park & Ride Lot.

The roadside work will occur Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 6, depending on weather conditions. Motorists should expect delays and use caution during their commutes while crews are on the road, the press release stated.

More information about the Arastradero Road project can be found at sccfiresafe.org/projects/arastradero-project.

