Thieves take $35K in merchandise from Apple store on Black Friday

Two people who entered the Apple store at Stanford Shopping Center on Nov. 25 during busy Black Friday sales events at the mall made off with an estimated $35,000 in merchandise, Palo Alto police said.
The theft was reported at 4:17 p.m. The duo took multiple iPhones and laptops, acting police Capt. James Reifschneider said.
A store employee heard one of the thieves make a general statement to the crowd of shoppers of physical violence toward anyone who attempted to stop them. The threat elevates the crime from a burglary shoplift to a robbery, Reifschneider said. No weapons were seen and no one was injured.
The duo fled in a red Mazda3 hatchback and were last seen by a security guard traveling north on U.S. Highway 101.
Police haven't made any arrests and have limited suspect information. Both were Black males in their late teens or early 20s. One was wearing a blue hoodie with black pants; the other was wearing a gray hoodie with blue jeans.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
Black Friday was 5 days ago and only now is the PAPD asking us for information. Does anyone remember what we were wearing 5 days ago? Or the describe the car that cut them off then?
Since the city has a $40,000,000 surplus, maybe our "leaders" could use some it to restaff the PAPD crime reporting position so we get reports in a more timely fashion?
Just a thought.
"PAPD crime reporting position so we get reports in a more timely fashion?"
When did PAPD start to run the paloaltoonline account?
Just a thought...
PA Online can only work with the information it gets from PAPD so time is a factor in WHEN it reports crimes unless it has more reporters on the street.
If you check the Police Blotter published daily in the other newspaper, you'll see a note about why only the Paio Alto report is missing while those for surrounding communities are published,
Here is a video of the robbery:
Web Link