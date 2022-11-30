News

Thieves take $35K in merchandise from Apple store on Black Friday

One threatens customers during robbery at Stanford Shopping Center

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Wed, Nov 30, 2022, 12:07 pm
Two people who entered the Apple store at Stanford Shopping Center on Nov. 25 during busy Black Friday sales events at the mall made off with an estimated $35,000 in merchandise, Palo Alto police said.

Palo Alto police are investigating that occurred at the Apple store at Stanford Shopping Center on Nov. 25, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The theft was reported at 4:17 p.m. The duo took multiple iPhones and laptops, acting police Capt. James Reifschneider said.

A store employee heard one of the thieves make a general statement to the crowd of shoppers of physical violence toward anyone who attempted to stop them. The threat elevates the crime from a burglary shoplift to a robbery, Reifschneider said. No weapons were seen and no one was injured.

The duo fled in a red Mazda3 hatchback and were last seen by a security guard traveling north on U.S. Highway 101.

Police haven't made any arrests and have limited suspect information. Both were Black males in their late teens or early 20s. One was wearing a blue hoodie with black pants; the other was wearing a gray hoodie with blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Comments

Online Name
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
5 hours ago
Online Name, Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
Registered user
5 hours ago

"The duo fled in a red Mazda3 hatchback and were last seen by a security guard traveling north on U.S. Highway 101.

Police haven't made any arrests and have limited suspect information. Both were Black males in their late teens or early 20s. One was wearing a blue hoodie with black pants; the other was wearing a gray hoodie with blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984."

Black Friday was 5 days ago and only now is the PAPD asking us for information. Does anyone remember what we were wearing 5 days ago? Or the describe the car that cut them off then?

Since the city has a $40,000,000 surplus, maybe our "leaders" could use some it to restaff the PAPD crime reporting position so we get reports in a more timely fashion?

Just a thought.

Nancy the real Nancy
Registered user
Downtown North
4 hours ago
Nancy the real Nancy, Downtown North
Registered user
4 hours ago

"PAPD crime reporting position so we get reports in a more timely fashion?"

When did PAPD start to run the paloaltoonline account?

Just a thought...

Online Name
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
4 hours ago
Online Name, Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
Registered user
4 hours ago

PA Online can only work with the information it gets from PAPD so time is a factor in WHEN it reports crimes unless it has more reporters on the street.

If you check the Police Blotter published daily in the other newspaper, you'll see a note about why only the Paio Alto report is missing while those for surrounding communities are published,

john_alderman
Registered user
Crescent Park
2 hours ago
john_alderman, Crescent Park
Registered user
2 hours ago

Here is a video of the robbery:

Web Link

