Stanford football director immediately resigns after Saturday's loss

Stanford University's winningest head coach and director of football, David Shaw, has resigned effective immediately, following the team's Saturday 35-26 loss to Brigham Young University, the university announced on Sunday.
Shaw, a former Stanford football student-athlete, who as coach led the Cardinal to the most victories in program history, had a win-loss record of 96-54. He received the 2017 Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year award, and led Stanford to three Pac-12 titles and two Rose Bowl victories in 12 seasons, the university said.
"After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me – it's time. There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all," Shaw said,
A national search for his successor will begin immediately, the university said.
Bernard Muir, director of athletics, praised Shaw on Sunday in the press statement.
"I would like to thank David for his immense contributions to Stanford. David has represented Stanford football, as both a player and a coach, with unwavering grace, humility and integrity. He has cared tremendously for each and every student-athlete in his program while helping them pursue their full academic and athletic potential. David will forever remain a valued member of the Stanford football family and an integral part of the storied history of the program. I hope Cardinal fans everywhere will join me in thanking David and his family for their extraordinary years of service and wishing them all the best in their next chapter," Muir said.
Shaw guided the Cardinal to three Rose Bowl Game appearances. He is the only four-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year, leading Stanford to three conference titles. His 96 overall wins rank ninth in Pac-12 history; his 65 conference victories rank fifth. Stanford achieved 29 wins against top-25 opponents, ranking eighth nationally since 2011. Eleven of those games were against top-10 programs and five were against top-five foes. Under Shaw, Stanford had 43 players drafted, a total ranking tied for 13th nationally and tied for the most in the Pac-12, the university said.
Stanford's football athletes also led academically, having the nation's leading 15 Academic All-Americans since 2010, five more than any other program and 10 more than any Pac-12 school in that span, including Andrew Luck and Christian McCaffrey as Academic All-Americans of the Year, the university said.
A news conference is planned for Monday.
Comments
Registered user
Midtown
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
Well done, Coach Shaw! You have been a wonderful and shining example of class and success both on and off the field. Thank you for over a decade of smiles when thinking of Stanford Football. God bless you with whatever comes next.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
It was time for David Shaw to go. His ship has sailed as Stanford football leaves much to be desired.
We need more innovative coaches like Bill Walsh and Jim Harbaugh.
Registered user
Mountain View
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
I've really enjoyed Coach Shaw's tenure and we've had some great seasons with him. Of course you're only as good as your last (2) seasons and two losses to Cal in row at the Big Game is hard to come back from. I also wish Coach Shaw the best of luck going forward.
I think Stanford needs to re-evaluate it's place in the college football world in an era where conferences are only fixed for the life of the current TV contract, and of free-agency (transfer portal), not to mention image and likeness. While these reforms have the potential to prevent the exploitation of young athletes, it's pretty rough on our traditional idea of scholar-athletes and regional competition, and Stanford was one of only a few programs really committed to that ideal.
All that said, it is time for a new approach and new leadership.
Registered user
Stanford
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
> "I think Stanford needs to re-evaluate it's place in the college football world..."
Excellent point. Maybe Stanford should consider being in a collegiate football league with other Ivy League universities where football is more of a weekend pastime.
Playing against teams from Harvard, Yale, Dartmouth, Princeton, Columbia, Cornell, Penn, and Brown would ensure Stanford of having a winning season every year.
Stanford is no match against powerhouse teams from Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA.
It is more evenly matched with football teams like San Jose State, UC Davis and other colleges that should also lower the bar.
Registered user
College Terrace
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
All the best Coach Shaw. Thank you for your dedication and leadership representing the Cardinal.
Registered user
Crescent Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
It's really hard to view his tenure as anything other than this -- riding the coattails of Harbaugh's recruiting prowess and a few years of inertia borne of that excellence.
Registered user
Mountain View
23 minutes ago
Registered user
23 minutes ago
I think "riding the coattails of Harbaugh's recruiting prowess and a few years of inertia borne of that excellence" is a little harsh. OTOH Fletcher Lange's comment about joining the Ivy League is spot on, but it would require lots of travel and travel expense what wouldn't be covered by lower TV revenues. I think we most likely slip out of top tier football and join something like a "Super WAC" with Cal and other programs that aren't "Power 5"