Apple urged to protect reproductive health data

Backed by a coalition of 10 other attorneys general, California Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging Apple to protect people's reproductive health information from third-party apps.

In light of Roe v. Wade being overturned, Bonta expressed in a letter Monday that he's concerned consumers' private health data could be weaponized against them when seeking reproductive care if they come from one of the 14 states that have restricted or banned abortions.

Search histories, location and logged health information could potentially be misused to target people seeking out an abortion, the attorneys general said.

"California leads the nation when it comes to digital privacy and reproductive freedom. We're calling on tech companies like Apple, who call our state home, to lead by example as well. With reproductive rights under attack across the nation, our fight to protect reproductive freedom has never been more crucial. We urge Apple to heed our call and protect their users from attempts to regulate their bodies and curtail their freedom by improving consumer protections for third-party apps in the App Store," Bonta said in a press release.

Apple has previously taken measures to protect user's privacy, such as ensuring all Apply Health data is encrypted. But apps that sync with Apple Health data or independently collect their own health data do not meet the same standards, Bonta alleged.