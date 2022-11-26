News

Ravenswood School District sends off longtime trustee

Ana Maria Pulido served on school board for 12 years

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Ravenswood School District Board of Education member Ana Maria Pulido listens to public comments during a board meeting on April 26, 2018. Photo by Adam Pardee.

Local officials came out in full force to honor outgoing Ravenswood City School District trustee Ana Maria Pulido, after 12 years on the governing board, at a Nov. 17 school board meeting.

State Sen. Josh Becker, Sequoia Union High School District trustee Shawneece Stevenson, East Palo Alto Council member Antonio López and others spoke of Pulido's dedication to the district. Pulido said over the summer that she wants to explore other opportunities, personally and professionally, outside of the school board, and speakers noted that they could see her running for higher office.

Pulido described how the expectation when she joined the board was that there was little that could be done to improve the district but she "refused to accept that status quo that our students didn't deserve just as good as neighboring districts like Menlo Park and Palo Alto," she said.

"I wasn't afraid to confront that," she said. "I left Ravenswood drastically different from when I first got here."

She talked about bringing the arts, music, science programs and helping improve the district's finances. She joined the board in 2010 and is the spokesperson for the San Mateo County Community College District. She previously handled public relations for the Sequoia Union High School District. Before that, she was chief operating officer for local nonprofit One East Palo Alto.

The board presented Pulido with a trophy and passed a resolution honoring Pulido. The resolution noted that Pulido also helped launch the district's comprehensive middle school, Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School, makerspaces and more.

An expansion project at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School officially broke ground in East Palo Alto in 2021. From left, to right, Superintendent Gina Sudaria, school board President Mele Latu, board Vice President Tamara Sobomehin, Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, trustee Ana Maria Pulido, trustee Jenny Varghese Bloom and trustee Bronwyn Alexander pose with their ceremonial shovels at the project site. Courtesy Michele Sharkey.

Board President Mele Latu thanked Pulido for giving the board her youth and making Ravenswood better than when she came.

Board Vice President Tamara Sobomehin said although she and Pulido butted heads, she came to appreciate Pulido's "strength and fire." She said she'd put a yard sign on her lawn supporting Pulido if she runs for another office.

Trustee Jenny Varghese Bloom said that she knows Pulido will "serve on many more teams" and that she will "continue to use her very strong voice" to represent people who are not always heard.

Two of Pulido's brothers spoke about her having been raised with four older brothers, so she was forced from a young age to stick up for herself.

Pulido said she endorsed incoming trustee Laura Nuñez for the board because she wanted a resident who is native to East Palo Alto on the board who knows the community.

Nuñez, along with Latu and Sobomehin (who were up for reelection) will assume their seats at a Dec. 13 meeting.

Watch a video of the meeting at which Pulido was recognized:

The Nov. 17, 2022, meeting of the Ravenswood City School District governing board.

Watch a video of the meeting at which Pulido was recognized:

