Police arrest woman suspected of breaking into same Palo Alto house twice

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 25, 2022, 3:18 pm 1
Police in Palo Alto on Sunday arrested a woman in connection with burglarizing a home she had reportedly broken into six months prior.

Police in Palo Alto on Sunday arrested a woman in connection with burglarizing a home she had reportedly broken into six months prior.

Kathleen Joan Cuadros, 48, of Palo Alto, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, vandalism and providing false information to police, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

On Sunday, at 10:59 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress at a residence in the 100 block of Alma Street.

The victim, a man in his 40s, reported he was out of town with his family and had observed the suspect inside his home via video surveillance, police said.

The victim told police he recognized the woman as the same woman he confronted and who was ultimately arrested in May when she broke a glass panel on the front door of his house as she tried to get inside the home.

On Sunday, police responded and found the suspect inside the residence sleeping on a sofa.

Police said the house appeared to have been rummaged through but it did not appear any property was missing.

Cuadros was taken into custody without incident and initially provided police with a false name, police said.

The victim later reported to police the suspect had broken into the residence on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. and remained in the house overnight.

Comments

Citizen
Registered user
College Terrace
59 minutes ago
Citizen , College Terrace
Registered user
59 minutes ago

PAO - where is the photo of the suspect? People might like to be aware if the suspect starts prowling around their neighborhood.

