PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions of draft Housing Element, proposed condominium development

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 28.

CITY COUNCIL ... The commission plans to hold a joint session with the Planning and Transportation Commission to discuss the city's draft Housing Element, consider approving 4% raises for the city manager, city attorney and city clerk; and nominate a council member to serve on the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority board of directors. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss an audit of the city's financial statements; consider approving the fiscal year 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR); and consider amendments to the electric hydro rate adjuster. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and discuss alternatives for accelerating sanitary sewer main replacements. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss 3200 Park Blvd., a proposal by The Sobrato Organization for a 74-condominium development. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the full agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.