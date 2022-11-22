Thanksgiving holiday to impact city services, public transit schedules

The Thanksgiving holiday will affect local and regional services throughout the Palo Alto area. Here is a list of agencies that are closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, and operating on modified schedules over the long weekend.

City services

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

• Police, fire: Active patrols and response teams are operational during the holiday; records and administrative services are closed on Thursday and Friday.

• Palo Alto Library: All locations close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. All branches remain closed on Thursday and Friday, and reopen Saturday, Nov. 26. The city’s e-Library services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org/elibrary.