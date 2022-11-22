News

Thanksgiving holiday to impact city services, public transit schedules

Except for vital services, most agencies will be closed and operate on modified schedules over long weekend

by Emily Margaretten / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 22, 2022, 2:34 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A Stanford Research Park shuttle parked outside The Hub. The Marguerite Shuttle's Research Park line is among the routes that will be suspended Nov. 24-25, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo by Gennady Sheyner.

The Thanksgiving holiday will affect local and regional services throughout the Palo Alto area. Here is a list of agencies that are closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, and operating on modified schedules over the long weekend.

City services

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

• Police, fire: Active patrols and response teams are operational during the holiday; records and administrative services are closed on Thursday and Friday.

• Palo Alto Library: All locations close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. All branches remain closed on Thursday and Friday, and reopen Saturday, Nov. 26. The city’s e-Library services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org/elibrary.

• Garbage pickup: There is no collection on Thursday. If your regular collection day falls on Thursday or Friday, it is moved to the following day. The Household Hazardous Waste Station is closed on Thursday.

• Street sweeping: If your regular street sweeping falls on Thursday or Friday, it will be swept on Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving or Monday after the holiday.

Public transportation

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a weekend schedule on Thursday and a modified schedule on Friday. For more information, visit caltrain.com.

• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thursday and a regular, nonschool schedule on Friday. For more information, visit samtrans.com.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Thursday. It will operate on a modified weekday service schedule on Friday. For more information, visit vta.org.

• Stanford Marguerite: The Stanford Margurite shuttle service will suspend service to all lines, except Line HD, Line MC, Line X Express and Line Y Express, on Thursday and Friday. For more information, visit transportation.stanford.edu.

Federal, state offices

• U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed on Thursday, making no mail deliveries. Regular business hours resume on Friday.

