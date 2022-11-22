Man arrested for Stanford Shopping Center drive-by shooting

A man who allegedly fired at least twice during a drive-by shooting at Stanford Shopping Center Monday afternoon has been arrested, Palo Alto police said. He was found to be a former employee of Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, where a glass window was damaged by the gunfire.
Zachary Michael Ginsberg, 32, of San Jose, had recently been sending threatening text messages to his former supervisor after an interpersonal conflict, police said Tuesday in a press release. Ginsberg's former supervisor was working at the restaurant when the shooting occurred.
The shopping center was temporarily shut down for 45 minutes after at least two shots were fired from a vehicle. One hit the glass window next to the entrance at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse at 180 El Camino Real and a second bullet struck an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot. The restaurant was open for business at the time, and customers were inside. No one was injured by the bullets, police said.
A witness saw a person in a black Chevrolet Camaro driving north on El Camino Real extend a pistol out of the driver's side window and open fire. The location is near the El Camino Park soccer field. The witness could not describe the shooter.
Detectives obtained a warrant for Ginsburg's arrest on Tuesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied building, which are both felonies. They arrested him without incident at about 9:55 a.m. in the 2600 block of Augustine Drive in Santa Clara. Police also processed his car, a black 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, for evidence at that site.
Investigators also served a search warrant at Ginsberg's home in the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle in San Jose. They recovered the firearm, an unregistered 9mm polymer handgun, commonly known as a "ghost gun," which police believe was used in the shooting.
Officers booked Ginsberg into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. Police suspect he acted alone, and there is no evidence that anyone else was in his car during the crime, they said.
In a statement regarding Ginsberg's arrest, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse said, "We are grateful for the swift investigative work of the Palo Alto Police department and thankful they were able to find the person responsible quickly."
Earlier, the company said, “The safety and security of our guests and employees is a priority and although we’ve been told there is no immediate threat, we are taking additional security measures, including bringing in private security.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
College Terrace
2 hours ago
Noticed PAO posted this suspect's photo. Will PAO plan/pledge to do that for all similarly arrested suspects?
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
58 minutes ago
Yes, Citizen, this arrest for a violent crime - attempted murder - falls under the exceptions category of our policy on reporting arrestees, which can be found here: Web Link
College Terrace
23 minutes ago
And why not post suspect photos for others arrested for other crimes? After all, perhaps people would like to keep clear of people suspected of committing crimes. And if they've been arrested, they've been arrested.
That's public, isn't it? Doesn't it serve the public to inform people of those who have been arrested?
Why favor the interests of those arrested of crimes rather serve the interests of the general public? There have been a number of incidents at Stanford shopping center, for example, in the police blotter. Should PAO choose to shield where crimes occurred as well as shield those arrested for committing the crimes? Perhaps Stanford shopping center would prefer PAO not to report the location of crimes as people might choose not to shop there, for example. Should PAO choose their interests over the general public's need for information?