Two drivers arrested on murder charges in Redwood City collision that killed parents of twin girls

Two Redwood City drivers, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested and face second-degree murder charges for their involvement in a major vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a San Carlos couple and left several others injured, according to the Redwood City Police Department.

The defendants, 23-year-old Kyle Harrison and a 17-year-old boy, were allegedly drag racing just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 when the teen's vehicle collided with a car carrying a family of four at the intersection of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue, police said on Monday, Nov. 21, in a statement.

Gregory Ammen, 44, and Google employee Grace Spiridon, 42, Palo Alto natives and residents of San Carlos, were in the other car in the collision and died in the collision. Ammen and Spiridon's 7-year-old twin daughters were injured in the collision, as were two passengers in the teen's car.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Nov. 18 and booked into the San Mateo County Youth Services Center, after spending two weeks at Stanford Hospital, according to officials. Harrison was arrested at his residence on Nov. 21 and was booked into the San Mateo County jail, police said.

A police investigation determined that two cars were engaged in a speed contest that caused the fatal accident. The drivers are facing two counts of second-degree murder and, if convicted, could serve 15 years to life in prison, police said.