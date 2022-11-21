News

Gunfire reported at Stanford Shopping Center, rounds hit restaurant and empty car

Police investigation shows shots were also fired from El Camino Real

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto police are investigating a gunshot incident where a person fired at least two rounds from a car, striking a window at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and the window of an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot at Stanford Shopping Center, police said.

A shattered glass pane at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse at Stanford Shopping Center, where a round reportedly struck into the Palo Alto restaurant on Nov. 21, 2022. Photo by Sue Dremann.

On Monday, Nov. 21, police received a call at 4:25 p.m. from an employee of Fleming's, located at 180 El Camino Real, stating that the building had been struck by a bullet, according to a press release. Customers were inside the restaurant at the time. No one was injured.

Responding officers found a large plate glass window near the front door had been struck by a bullet, shattering the glass.

Police found two handgun bullet casings on the east side of the 100 block of El Camino Real. A witness saw the person extending a handgun out the driver's window of a black Chevrolet Camaro as it headed north on El Camino Real in front of the restaurant. The witness could not describe the person, police said. Officers also located an unoccupied parked vehicle near the restaurant that was also struck by a handgun round.

Well after the shooting, police received a secondhand report that someone inside the shopping center thought they saw a person wearing a holster on their belt. The report didn't indicate whether they also saw a firearm. Officers searched the mall as a precaution.

There is no known motive or target identified as of Monday evening, police said. Officers secured the scene and there was a large police presence to ensure public safety, according to police.

Officers checked the mall and didn't call for lockdowns at the shopping center. They closed the 100 block of El Camino Real in both directions to process the scene and recommended that motorists take alternate routes to avoid delays. Traffic was reopened as of 6:45 p.m.

Nadine Rossetto has "never seen anything like this" in her 40 years of living in Palo Alto. She's a seven-year employee of the nearby Anthropologie clothing store.

At one point, all the businesses at the mall were closed, except for Macy's. Some started to reopen soon after traffic resumed on El Camino Real.

At the Pinkberry frozen yogurt shop, one of the stores that reopened, employee Christine Thompson said they followed procedures from shopping center security personnel, who told store workers to lock their doors, turn off the lights and stay indoors.

"We also decided to turn off the music so we could hear if anything was happening." The shutdown lasted about 45 minutes.

"It put me in a panic, especially when people started running," she said.

Osvaldo Jimenez said he was just arriving for his shift at the store shortly after the incident.

"There were cops in cars on every corner" of El Camino Real in the vicinity of the shopping center. "People were waiting a half an hour to drive out of the area because the exits on El Camino were blocked off."

People were sitting down or walking fast, but there was no panic, he said.

Detectives are actively investigating the case. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

