Man robbed, assaulted with pistol during date Friday

Police: Man's date, whom he'd met through a dating app, willingly fled with the 2 assailants

by Ugur Dursun / Bay City News Service

Police in Menlo Park are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred on the 3600 block of Haven Avenue, east of U.S. Highway 101, late Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man injured from being struck by a pistol as well as being punched and kicked.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim had met up with a woman whom he had met on an online dating app. The victim and the woman were sitting his parked car when two men approached the car, hauled the victim from the vehicle and assaulted and took cash from him.

The woman willingly fled the scene with the assailants.

The assailants are described as Black adults, in their early 20s, wearing face masks. One was wearing all black clothing while the other was wearing a red jacket. One of the men was armed with a handgun. The female is being described as white or Hispanic, in her early 20s, wearing reading glasses, gray sneakers and a white dress with black designs on it.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for his injuries and then released.

Menlo Park police officers and detectives are actively investigating this case. The department asks that anyone with information regarding this case or who witnessed the incident call the department at 650-330-6300 or the anonymous tip line at 650-330-6395.

Comments

MyFeelz
Registered user
JLS Middle School
3 hours ago
MyFeelz, JLS Middle School
Registered user
3 hours ago

I'm sure the victim was sent pictures of the woman before they met. Instead of publicizing "white or Hispanic, in her early 20s, wearing reading glasses, gray sneakers and a white dress with black designs on it" try this: If the pictures she sent matched her face in person, publicize a photo. I guarantee someone will be able to identify her.

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

