Man robbed, assaulted with pistol during date Friday

Police in Menlo Park are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred on the 3600 block of Haven Avenue, east of U.S. Highway 101, late Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man injured from being struck by a pistol as well as being punched and kicked.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim had met up with a woman whom he had met on an online dating app. The victim and the woman were sitting his parked car when two men approached the car, hauled the victim from the vehicle and assaulted and took cash from him.

The woman willingly fled the scene with the assailants.

The assailants are described as Black adults, in their early 20s, wearing face masks. One was wearing all black clothing while the other was wearing a red jacket. One of the men was armed with a handgun. The female is being described as white or Hispanic, in her early 20s, wearing reading glasses, gray sneakers and a white dress with black designs on it.