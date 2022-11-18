Teen driver faces possible murder charges for deadly car collision

Murder charges could be filed against the teenager suspected of causing a Nov. 4 Redwood City collision that killed two Palo Alto natives, if the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office determines that he was drag racing.

The 17-year-old involved in the car collision is still in the hospital and may face manslaughter or murder charges upon his release, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

No arrests have been made, according to Det. Sgt. Nick Perna of the Redwood City Police Department, who told this news organization that "reports of any arrests related to this case are false."

Four other people were also injured in the Nov. 4 collision, including the two passengers in the teen's car and the 7-year-old twin daughters of San Carlos residents Gregory Ammen, 44, and Grace Spiridon, 42, who died in the collision.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to the Redwood City Police Department. Police are evaluating factors such as the traffic conditions, the speed of the juvenile's vehicle and statements from witnesses, according to Wagstaffe.