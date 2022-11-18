News

Teen driver faces possible murder charges for deadly car collision

Whether the minor was drag racing is 'an important element,' according to the district attorney

by Leah Worthington / Redwood City Pulse

Flowers at the site of a crash where two were killed by a teen driver in Redwood City. Photo by Leah Worthington.

Murder charges could be filed against the teenager suspected of causing a Nov. 4 Redwood City collision that killed two Palo Alto natives, if the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office determines that he was drag racing.

The 17-year-old involved in the car collision is still in the hospital and may face manslaughter or murder charges upon his release, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

No arrests have been made, according to Det. Sgt. Nick Perna of the Redwood City Police Department, who told this news organization that "reports of any arrests related to this case are false."

Four other people were also injured in the Nov. 4 collision, including the two passengers in the teen's car and the 7-year-old twin daughters of San Carlos residents Gregory Ammen, 44, and Grace Spiridon, 42, who died in the collision.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to the Redwood City Police Department. Police are evaluating factors such as the traffic conditions, the speed of the juvenile's vehicle and statements from witnesses, according to Wagstaffe.

Wagstaffe said his office is reviewing the case and plans to file charges once the driver is released from the hospital, where he's being treated for injuries from the collision. The DA is considering both vehicular manslaughter and second degree murder charges. Whether the minor was drag racing is "an important element" in determining the appropriate charges, Wagstaffe said.

While a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter conviction carries a sentence of up to one year in county jail, a felony conviction means the driver could face up to six years in a state prison. If charged with second-degree murder, the minor could face 15 years to life in prison.

No decisions will be announced until the minor is "available to go to court," which could be within the next few days or weeks, Wagstaffe said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Investigations Unit of the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7111.

