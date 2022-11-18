News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Court policy for racket sports; proposed e-bike ordinance

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 18, 2022, 4:15 pm

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 21.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the city's court policy for racket sports and a proposed e-bike ordinance. It also will review the status of capital improvement projects. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

