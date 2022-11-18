Opinion: Palo Alto is ready for more housing

You're 80 years old. You've lived in your apartment for decades. Your landlord keeps the rent low. You're walking distance to your neighborhood grocery store and doctor's office. Then one day you receive an eviction notice.
You haven't had to look for an apartment in decades, and even if you have a computer or smartphone, you're not aware of the sites and social media groups people use to find housing and how fast apartments get snatched up.
If you have a social worker, they may help you navigate the convoluted waitlists for affordable housing, but it's difficult to be eligible for these waitlists and it can be years until there's an opening.
You don't know what to do, and when seniors experience such a drastic disruption to their environment after decades, it can trigger dementia.
This happens every day in Palo Alto.
You've probably heard that California is experiencing a severe housing shortage. As an organizer, I can tell you firsthand, this is what that looks like.
Last December, I began working as a community organizer for the Palo Alto Renters' Association (PARA) working with renters in Palo Alto facing eviction. My days would start with an urgent call from a community member: almost always a senior, single parent or member of a marginalized community.
They'd always paid rent on time; they didn't violate their lease. They've lived in their home for decades or moved to Palo Alto for the schools. They're on Social Security or the pandemic hurt their bank account. Now they have nowhere to go. The first thing a tenant always says is, "How is this happening?"
California used to build homes, apartments and other residences at a more stable rate. In the 1960s if you had to move out from your home, you could easily find a home to rent in your neighborhood. Now you may be forced to live in your car, or move out of state, or what is unfortunately often the case, have no options for where to live.
In the last decades due to policy failures, California did not build many homes. Now the state has to build homes to eliminate that shortage.
All cities in California have to act to address the housing crisis from all angles: building more homes, making sure many homes are designated affordable housing (where the government sets a low price to buy or rent them), and passing protections for renters, individuals living in their car or RV, and those who currently do not have a place to live.
Palo Alto has a long history of not taking action.
Most housing projects in Palo Alto are blocked or delayed and only a few hundred homes designated as affordable housing have been added in the last decade. While most cities offer a variety of renter protections so if you are evicted, you don't risk having nowhere to live, prior to the pandemic, Palo Alto had almost no renter protections, and the packet of renter protections that was supposed to come before council this year has been delayed.
That's terrifying in a city where nearly half the residents rent.
Luckily we're in the middle of a "housing element" cycle: Every eight years, the state of California asks cities to present evidence that they can build more housing and help address the state's housing shortage — or risk legal consequences. On Nov. 7, the public comment period for Palo Alto's housing element draft plan opened for one month.
The nonprofit Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County recommends cities consider any of a variety of renter protections in their housing element drafts: from rent control modeled after East Palo Alto's rent stabilization ordinance to "just cause" eviction ordinances, which limit when landlords can evict a tenant. A strong housing element draft will include such renter protections and provide locations in Palo Alto where 6,086 new homes could be built — about half of which is to be designated affordable housing.
When PARA's sponsor organization Palo Alto Forward, a nonprofit advocating for more housing options, contracted me to help organize community members in support of housing, I assumed they would be cold to the idea of 6,086 new homes in Palo Alto. I was wrong.
Here were the stories I heard:
"I'm a retiree and lifelong Palo Altan. My daughter has gone off to college, and there's no way she'll be able to come back and live in the community she grew up in."
"I know that supporting more housing options is necessary to address the equity issues in Palo Alto. If I lose my housing, I will have to leave this area, if not leave the state."
In neighborhoods where I expected to be told, "We can't build here," instead I was met with "We need this."
Our community knows we need housing and renter protections, and even if you are not warm to this idea, I promise you there is a neighbor on your block who is dangerously close to having nowhere to live. I wish that everyone who weighs in on the housing debate could spend six months working with tenants; it would get a lot of people on the same page and remind them what's really at stake.
I've sat on the phone with parents close to tears as they debated if they should live in their car until their kids graduate from Palo Alto Unified School District. I've spent late nights looking for social workers for seniors days away from losing their home. I've been there when a tenant says they can't find an apartment and also can't continue to live with their abusive spouse.
For Palo Alto, committing to a strong housing element is a first step in protecting the lives of our community members.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Gosh, there are so many misconceptions here.
We have an affordability crisis, not a market-rate housing crisis. We have plenty of vacant market rate apartments, but not nearly enough very low, low, and moderate rate apartments defined as below-market-rate (BMR)by the govt.
Affordable Housing IS being built here. The following ALL BMR projects are just opening or are to be built in Palo Alto: Wilton Court. teacher housing near Cal Ave., Charleston & Middlefield site, Charities’ Mike’s Bikes site, and hopefully the Country Inn site on El Camino. And some approved market-rate projects offering 15% (or 20%?) BMR units.
Developers get projects approved when projects are lawful and show reasonable common sense - hardly a high bar. If an initial proposal doesn’t rise to this level, it is not the fault of the City, and the responsibility of the developer to bring back a better proposal.
Unhoused Palo Altans are cared for. The 88-unit Transitional Housing site for Palo Altans will open soon. It will shelter all unhoused in town according to City studies.
The Housing Element seems designed to fail for most cities. The State requires Palo Alto to ensure 3.465 BMR units get built in a few years (though no city builds housing). Also 2,621 market-rate units must be built, which will get done because they bring huge profits. Market-rate developers must include 525 BMR units in these projects. That still leaves 2,940 BMR units yet to be built.
It is estimated that well over $2 billion is needed to build the remaining 2.940 BMR units in Palo Alto. There is little funding for this, and it seems designed to fail because there is no profit in building this housing. Neither government nor corporations are fully funding it– and this is just our City.
California has Just Cause Eviction laws that apply in Palo Alto, and were added to this year. Our City has it’s own renter protections. I agree, always more is welcome. But it seems this writer is confusing Just Cause Eviction with Rent C
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Oh, and surely the writer is putting us on when she expresses surprise that Palo Alto Forward is gung-ho for 6,086 added homes in Palo Alto. Does the sunrise in the morning? Do tomatoes ripen in summer?
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
But housing in all the empty office space and empty hotels that previous leaders insisted we need and now don't. Lots of office vacancies as layoffs continue with many more on the way.
We happened to have dinner last night with someone who's friends with the manager of a big hotel on El Camino and they had *700* -- seven HUNDRED -- room cancellations for this month and next month. That's a lot.
But sure, let's keep destroying Palo Alto to placate the developers. It's so great watching greedy landlords refusing to cut rents.
Seriously, other cities have enacted vacancy taxes; why can't Palo Alto? The only reason I can think of is that our "leaders'" backers wouldn't like it any more than they were willing to pay their fair share of business taxes.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
"You've probably heard that California is experiencing a severe housing shortage. As an organizer, I can tell you firsthand, this is what that looks like."
This is kind of insensitive because it assumes that those who are still here have not seen friends and neighbors displaced by the richer people with bigger jobs. The exodus has not been because of a building shortage and a "building element" won't make prices go down or help if the prices of those new buildings are as expensive.
If the City is serious about actually housing Palo Alto residents who are at risk, figure out why there are so many vacancies.
Regarding schools,- everyone who wants to go to school here can't be found a home to live in. But a graduating senior for example, I think should get to come to finish school if their family can't afford to stay in their rental.
Registered user
Fairmeadow
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Vacancies in the Bay Area are far below both the national average and historic norms for the region. The vacancies we have include conditions you can't eliminate with any conceivable policy, like units for sale, units for rent, units sold but not yet occupied, units under construction that are not even habitable, et cetera. And the small fraction that are things like underutilized vacation homes are being underused despite property taxes already giving those owners a strong financial incentive to sell or rent. There's no evidence to suggest we can make meaningful progress against the housing crisis by focusing on our (low) vacancy rate.
The housing market is a market, and housing is scarce while the economy is slowing driving demand. So housing is doing what scarce things do in markets where demand is increasing: getting more expensive. We've been underbuilding since cities -including Palo Alto- downzoned in the 1970s. Which people knew at the time would cause prices to rise. Honestly, the only thing that's shocking is we didn't consider it a crisis 20 years ago when dual-income no-kid tech couples ALREADY could move here and find they couldn't afford to buy.
But I'm heartened right now. I honestly think we're passing a turning point where it will finally become possible to build ourselves out of this godawful mess. So many of my friends have moved away, but I'm finally starting to think my kids will probably be able to live here when they grow up if that's what they want. Because the people who want to make sure no homes are ever built for them to start families in? Those people are losing.
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
I love people complaining about “greedy landlords”. Why aren’t those same people giving renters money? That’s what they want the landlords to do.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
“I'm finally starting to think my kids will probably be able to live here when they grow up if that's what they want. Because the people who want to make sure no homes are ever built for them to start families in? Those people are losing.“
I’m not as optimistic because Palo Alto has become a “buy and hold” investment market where many of the cash purchasers (like Stanford) will not make new or any housing available for your kids.
Lower income people will be beat out of the market and in this respect the situation in Palo Alto is not unique. Be careful about the economists that are saying otherwise. Also, the people you say are “losing” may be the people we need to do more about below market rate housing.
Registered user
Downtown North
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
To focus this conversation, city staff and city council could produce a quarterly, rolling forward report for housing projects working their way thru city approval. Then provide a breakdown of market rate and below market rate prospects.
There is a comparable report for ADUs "in process". but it takes genius to find the quarterly report on the city website.
It would be great if there was data on rental and "ownership" vacancies but that seems beyond reach. Marc Berman and Josh Becker can spend their political capital on basic hurdle for problem solving data for all of California. Similarly Palo Alto Council could track net new office space to understand job/housing ratio trends. Why is there eternal search for this data?
I strongly believe you can manage what you can measure.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
"I strongly believe you can manage what you can measure."
True. Unless you don't want people doing the measurements -- sort of like maintaining a business registry which is seemingly beyond the city's ability here in the middle of Silicon Valley with a HUGE budget.
Registered user
Fairmeadow
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
"I strongly believe you can manage what you can measure."
HCD in Sacramento has some great dashboards on housing stuff!
Web Link
My favorite fact right now is that Palo Alto is 5th worst in the state on entitlement (rezoning request) times, and gets far more rezoning applications than permitting applications. (See construction tab.) Since the city needs to show it can roughly triple its housing production, you'd think it would be keen on reforming this housing graveyard. It does not seem to be. But that's fine, because the city isn't the final arbiter of whether the plans it's offering are adequate. That's HCD.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
@Scott, you do realize that Palo Alto has more rentals than surrounding communities? I think PA is split pretty evenly with 44% rentals.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
@scott,
"Since the city needs to show it can roughly triple its housing production, you'd think it would be keen on reforming this housing graveyard. It does not seem to be. But that's fine, because the city isn't the final arbiter of whether the plans it's offering are adequate. That's HCD."
The numbers are pretty absurd, and everyone knows that. I would also stop calling this a housing crisis after Covid. IMHO, CA has a transportation crisis but developers looking to cash in from all this don't care about that. If you want to blame this issue on anyone, look at the developers. All they know is square footage.
SF Chronicle
"S.F. supes rip into state, Newsom over requirement to build more housing"
Web Link
Registered user
Fairmeadow
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
"everybody knows that" = "How could Nixon have won? Nobody I know voted for him."
Producing our RHNA is not hard. Redondo Beach had a RHNA of about 2500 units, fell out of compliance on their Housing Element, and got one project that is going to produce 2300 units. There are other ways to produce RHNA which retain local control --but Redondo Beach shows the most likely path for cities who stay committed to the proposition that "the numbers are pretty absurd."
Web Link
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
@Scott,
“Producing our RHNA is not hard.”
Building can’t be that hard, having projects that are good for people and communities or that don’t cause unintended consequences is probably not as easy. I still caution that building
may end up in the hands of ghost investors. What’s wrong with also addressing that if everything is possible?
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Let's not forget that PA's housing targets are based on ridiculously outdated jobs numbers that are pre-pandemic, pre-huge layoffs.
Registered user
Community Center
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
The author states she is paid by Palo Alto Forward (PAF). Just a reminder that Palo Alto Forward officially opposed the office cap. Office was much more profitable and downtown had had a slew of office buildings and very few apartments built prior to their opposition. Their priority was density not affordability.
Also the author implied Palo Alto has a poor track record on affordability yet we have the second highest percentage of affordable housing per capita in Santa Clara County. And this month we just passed the business tax which will significantly increase the citys funds for affordable housing, especially by being able to bring in matching state and federal funds.
While we need to continue to fund and support affordable housing, lets make sure the upzoning reduces costs for renters and buyers rather than just ending up in the pockets of developers, like what happened with the Alta Locale project on the corner of Page Mill and El Camino.
Registered user
Fairmeadow
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
"I still caution that building may end up in the hands of ghost investors."
That's fine. Certainly much better than not-building being in the hands of Pat Burt. I want my grandkids to be able to live here. Builders and their investors can offer me that future. Lydia Kou? Not so much.
If people make a buck solving the housing crisis, that's fine. Someone made a buck making my house. I bet someone made a buck making yours. And I bet you don't fret about that. But you are fretting about someone making a buck building housing for our kids and grandkids --and they aren't less deserving than you and me.