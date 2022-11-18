Annual Holiday Fund drive kicks off

Lending a much-needed helping hand to those in crisis and strengthening our community have always been the aims of the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund. Now in its 30th year, the annual charitable giving drive is kicking off this week with a goal of raising $600,000 to support local nonprofits that serve children, families and individuals.

Donations from community members will enable Palo Alto-area service organizations to send deserving teens to college, bridge educational gaps, put hot food in hungry stomachs, aid people with disabilities, step in with critically needed services and more.

Every cent of every donation will go to these community agencies because the Palo Alto Weekly and its Holiday Fund partner, the nonprofit Silicon Valley Community Foundation, are absorbing all administrative costs to run the fund. All donations are tax-deductible.

Last year the Holiday Fund gave a record-setting $773,000 in grants to 77 organizations, bringing the fund's total to almost $9 million raised and distributed over its history.

This year, as in years past, generous matching grants from local foundations, including the Packard, Hewlett, Peery and Arrillaga foundations, are doubling each Holiday Fund contribution. A donation of $100 turns into $200 with the foundations' matching gifts.