Flu transmission has increased over prior 2 weeks to higher than normal levels

Flu transmission in Santa Clara County is higher than normal for this time of year and has been increasing for the last two weeks, county health officials said Wednesday.

The county has observed increasing flu particle levels in all four of its sewersheds since the beginning of November. Influenza A particles are often found in wastewater of those who are infected, even if they do not have symptoms.

Dr. Sarah Rudman, the county's deputy health officer, urged residents to get vaccinated against the flu sooner rather than later before flu season gets much worse.

The county is also struggling with increased transmission of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, the latter of which is particularly dangerous to young children.

"Now is the time, but it is not too late for these interventions to make a difference: getting a flu shot, getting up to date on your COVID booster and using tools like washing hands, wearing masks, keeping sick folks away from healthy ones," Rudman said Wednesday during a briefing on increasing flu and RSV transmission.