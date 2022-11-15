Palo Alto police urged to crack down on officer profanity

The incident is by no means the only one in which local officers were heard using profanities. The most recent audit includes a different incident in which police confronted, chased and wrestled down a man who was allegedly ingesting drugs in public. A review of the incident referred to several uses of profanity. In one case, it was deployed as an acceptable tactic as officers tried to apprehend the man. In another, the comment was deemed problematic by supervisors because "it seemed more a product of frustration/anger than calculation." The officer reportedly received verbal counseling.

The independent auditors agreed that the force was justified and praised the department for their restraint and thoughtful tactical planning, which resulted in a positive outcome that left the man uninjured. But the auditors were put off when they saw footage of one of the officers who used force volunteer for the assignment by saying, "I'll f---ing light him up." The comment, the audit noted, was said in a "cavalier way that certainly would have played badly in the aftermath of a worse outcome."

The response was, by all accounts, appropriate to the situation. A police supervisor reviewed the incident, including surveillance footage from the hotel, and determined that the use of force was "reasonable and necessary," according to the OIR Group. The auditor also noted that there was another officer at the scene with a canine and that the dog was directed to remain quiet and not distract from the de-escalation efforts.

They tracked him to a nearby hotel room, where he stood on a balcony railing and yelled that he had a gun, according to a report from the city's independent police auditor, OIR Group. After trying and failing to engage the man in a calm way, officers proceeded to other tactics. One officer fired a pepper ball, which was aimed at the wall near the man and apparently didn't do anything. The second one fired a Sage launcher, which emits plastic pellets, and hit the man in the buttocks, prompting him to dismount from the railing and surrender to officers.

"In the heat of the moment, there may be a need or an interest in using that for command presence, to be more emphatic if you will, but after the handcuffs are on, after things are stabilized, there needs to be a de-escalation," Gennaco told the council. "And then you have an officer make an unprofessional comment filled with profanity, it could lead to an impression that the officer is angry or that the officer has lost control. Neither are good."

The audit, which covers use-of-force incidents between January and June of this year, notes that even when a comment is not audible to the public — or to the subject himself — "there were instances of profanity that were nonetheless recorded, and potentially discoverable in future proceedings."

"When you're wearing a body-worn camera all the time and you're constantly being recorded, there's a possibility that off-hand comments or things that are going to be said that don't always reflect particularly well on the officer or on the agency," Connolly said. "That is something we did notice on occasion in some of these cases and it's not anything that the department is not unfamiliar with."

In a presentation to the City Council on Monday, OIR Group auditors Michael Gennaco and Stephen Connolly generally lauded the Palo Alto Police Department for its thorough reviews of complaints against local officers and for their willingness to revise and improve policies to address issues flagged by the auditors. Yet the auditors also raised concerns about of salty language that occasionally gets thrown around during incidents, even if in most cases it is limited to interactions between officers. At a time when body-worn cameras are constantly recording nearly all police actions, such comments can cause an embarrassment to the department and the city if the footage is released, the auditors said.

Council member Greer Stone, who used to work for the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, said use of profanity can have repercussions beyond merely embarrassment. He recalled a case in which officers from another agency had spent about an hour searching a person's home and their conversation during the search was so over-the-top that his supervisor opted to drop the case rather than let the jury hear it.

The recent audit recommends that the department use "individual instances of questionable 'on camera' commentary or actions as a basis for reminding personnel of the importance of professionalism, particularly with regard to deployment of force." In his response to the recommendation, Police Chief Andrew Binder noted that the department has a review process to address policy violations or improper behaviors and agreed that those behaviors should be addressed with the involved officers.

"It took a while to get them to sort of take that seriously," Connolly said. "And sometimes it's not about disciplining the officers, just making sure it's acknowledged by supervision and addressed, whether it's performance counseling or whatever. It is something that the agency takes seriously."

"Any time you're trying to assess the validity of a new enterprise, you want to know whether more is appropriate or not," Gennaco said. "Based on our experience in Palo Alto and also in our experiences in other similarly-sized jurisdictions, we are very optimistic about the co-responder model."

The auditors recommend that the department provide written documentation of whether a clinician was called and, if so, what their involvement was. This would both help auditors review the department's actions and help the city evaluate whether more resources should be dedicated to the co-responder model.

"As with every new situation, what we saw was that there's a potential for effective resolution of these cases by creating this co-responder model," Gennaco said. "But what we also saw is whenever there's a new process, there's a little uncertainty about how that's going to be documented."

Another trend that the auditors flagged in both their audit and their Monday presentation is the growing role of mental health professionals in responding to police calls. While they characterized the trend as generally a positive one, their review suggested that the department could do a better job in documenting the involvement of clinicians in responses.

"This goes beyond just embarrassing remarks that could be bad for the department, it can actually harm prosecution in the future. I'd like to see us be maybe a little more proactive in that instead of waiting to remediate, but glad to see that remediation is helpful.

Palo Alto police urged to crack down on officer profanity

Independent auditors cite incidents in which body-worn cameras caught officers cursing during incidents