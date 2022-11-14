Police arrest man for allegedly stealing vacuum cleaner from senior's home

A man was arrested for allegedly after stealing a vacuum cleaner from a home in Palo Alto's Ventura neighborhood on Friday afternoon, police said Monday.

The home's resident, a woman in her 80s, called police at 1:32 p.m. about a burglary at her home in the 400 block of Fernando Avenue, according to a press release.

The woman heard a noise on the first floor and went to see what it was. She saw a man climbing the stairs to the second floor and she screamed, according to police. The man ran out of the home and the resident called dispatchers.

Officers believe the man, later identified as a 23-year-old from Santa Clara, broke a glass panel on a rear door to get into the home, police said. He then allegedly rummaged through part of the home and stole the vacuum cleaner, according to police.

At 3:18 p.m., an officer spotted the man on the east side of El Camino Real near Fernando Avenue. He ran across El Camino Real and went onto the grounds of the Creekside Inn, police said.