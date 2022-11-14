News

Police arrest man for allegedly stealing vacuum cleaner from senior's home

He fled to Creeside Inn, where officers took him into custody

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 14, 2022, 5:41 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A man was arrested for allegedly after stealing a vacuum cleaner from a home in Palo Alto's Ventura neighborhood on Friday afternoon, police said Monday.

A man who allegedly burglarized a home in the 400 block of Fernando Avenue and took a resident's vacuum cleaner was arrested on Nov. 11, 2022. Courtesy PhotoSpin.

The home's resident, a woman in her 80s, called police at 1:32 p.m. about a burglary at her home in the 400 block of Fernando Avenue, according to a press release.

The woman heard a noise on the first floor and went to see what it was. She saw a man climbing the stairs to the second floor and she screamed, according to police. The man ran out of the home and the resident called dispatchers.

Officers believe the man, later identified as a 23-year-old from Santa Clara, broke a glass panel on a rear door to get into the home, police said. He then allegedly rummaged through part of the home and stole the vacuum cleaner, according to police.

At 3:18 p.m., an officer spotted the man on the east side of El Camino Real near Fernando Avenue. He ran across El Camino Real and went onto the grounds of the Creekside Inn, police said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Motel staff directed police to the man, who was on a fifth-floor balcony, according to police. Officers said they arrested him without any trouble. They allegedly found him with part of the woman's vacuum cleaner, police said.

Police believe the burglary is unrelated to the recent "dinnertime burglaries" in Palo Alto. Thieves have been stealing valuables such as jewelry from homes during dinnertime, according to police.

Anyone with information about Friday's burglary is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Police arrest man for allegedly stealing vacuum cleaner from senior's home

He fled to Creeside Inn, where officers took him into custody

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 14, 2022, 5:41 pm

A man was arrested for allegedly after stealing a vacuum cleaner from a home in Palo Alto's Ventura neighborhood on Friday afternoon, police said Monday.

The home's resident, a woman in her 80s, called police at 1:32 p.m. about a burglary at her home in the 400 block of Fernando Avenue, according to a press release.

The woman heard a noise on the first floor and went to see what it was. She saw a man climbing the stairs to the second floor and she screamed, according to police. The man ran out of the home and the resident called dispatchers.

Officers believe the man, later identified as a 23-year-old from Santa Clara, broke a glass panel on a rear door to get into the home, police said. He then allegedly rummaged through part of the home and stole the vacuum cleaner, according to police.

At 3:18 p.m., an officer spotted the man on the east side of El Camino Real near Fernando Avenue. He ran across El Camino Real and went onto the grounds of the Creekside Inn, police said.

Motel staff directed police to the man, who was on a fifth-floor balcony, according to police. Officers said they arrested him without any trouble. They allegedly found him with part of the woman's vacuum cleaner, police said.

Police believe the burglary is unrelated to the recent "dinnertime burglaries" in Palo Alto. Thieves have been stealing valuables such as jewelry from homes during dinnertime, according to police.

Anyone with information about Friday's burglary is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.