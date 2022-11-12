Around Town: Palo Alto holds annual salute to veterans at ceremony

In the latest Around Town column, read news about Palo Alto's annual Veterans Day Recognition Event and Santa Clara County's call for residents who may have unclaimed money.

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Community members attend a Veterans Day Recognition Event at MacArthur Park in Palo Alto on Nov. 7, 2022. Courtesy Andy Wen, U.S. Army veteran. Community members attend a Veterans Day Recognition Event at MacArthur Park in Palo Alto on Nov. 7, 2022. Courtesy Andy Wen, U.S. Army veteran. A speaker addresses attendees of a Veterans Day Recognition Event at MacArthur Park in Palo Alto on Nov. 7, 2022. Courtesy Andy Wen, U.S. Army veteran. A military vehicle on display at a Veterans Day Recognition Event at MacArthur Park in Palo Alto on Nov. 7, 2022. Courtesy Andy Wen, U.S. Army veteran. Previous Next

HONORING THOSE WHO SERVED ... The city of Palo Alto held its annual salute to people who served in the military at a Veterans Day Recognition Event on Monday at MacArthur Park.

The event featured distinguished speakers, including Adm. James Ellis, Annenberg distinguished visiting fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, and Mayor Pat Burt, who offered opening remarks. The event also included historical reenactments and a performance by the Palo Alto High School chorus. In addition, there were historical actors and military vehicles from the Eagle Field Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to preserve military history and technology through educational outreach.

The gathering was followed by a reception at MacArthur Park Restaurant, a California Historical Landmark that has military significance, as troops used it as a recreational facility while training at Camp Fremont in Menlo Park during World War I.

The event was co-sponsored by the city of Palo Alto, Stanford University and the Palo Alto American Legion Post 375. To watch a video of the ceremony, visit youtube.com/cityofpaloalto.