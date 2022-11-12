Around Town: Palo Alto holds annual salute to veterans at ceremony

In the latest Around Town column, read news about Palo Alto's annual Veterans Day Recognition Event and Santa Clara County's call for residents who may have unclaimed money.
HONORING THOSE WHO SERVED ... The city of Palo Alto held its annual salute to people who served in the military at a Veterans Day Recognition Event on Monday at MacArthur Park.
The event featured distinguished speakers, including Adm. James Ellis, Annenberg distinguished visiting fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, and Mayor Pat Burt, who offered opening remarks. The event also included historical reenactments and a performance by the Palo Alto High School chorus. In addition, there were historical actors and military vehicles from the Eagle Field Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to preserve military history and technology through educational outreach.
The gathering was followed by a reception at MacArthur Park Restaurant, a California Historical Landmark that has military significance, as troops used it as a recreational facility while training at Camp Fremont in Menlo Park during World War I.
The event was co-sponsored by the city of Palo Alto, Stanford University and the Palo Alto American Legion Post 375. To watch a video of the ceremony, visit youtube.com/cityofpaloalto.
EASY MONEY ... Some local residents may feel their hopes dashed after news emerged Monday that the winning ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in Altadena, a community about 15 miles northeast of Los Angeles. But they may find their own jackpot from Santa Clara County's Department of Tax and Collections — though it won't amount to the millions up for grabs from the California State Lottery.
The department has $136,912 in unclaimed general collections monies resulting from overpayments and duplicate payments, among other reasons. Some of the money has been in the county's trust fund for over a decade, despite the county's repeated attempts to send the money to the appropriate party.
The department unveiled its list of 222 individuals and businesses who qualify for the funds at sccdtac.org/unclaimedmonies. They have until Dec. 9 to file a claim.
"If an individual or business believes they might be owners of unclaimed money, we encourage them to file a claim so we can get these funds back to the rightful owners," department Director Margarita Rodriguez said in a press release. "We are making another effort to reach people on the published list." For more information, visit dtac.sccgov.org.
