PUBLIC AGENDA: Changes to Ventura plan; proposed choice program at Fletcher Middle School

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 14.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss a claim from Steven and Catherine Popell and to discuss labor negotiations involving SEIU Local 521, Utilities Management and Professional Association of Palo Alto, Palo Alto Peace Officers Association, Palo Alto Police Management Association, International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 1319 and Palo Alto Fire Chiefs Association. The council will then hold its bi-annual discussion with the independent police auditor, discuss changes to the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan preferred alternative; discuss possible changes in wage requirements for janitorial services. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, in the Council Chamber at City Hall. The regular meeting will follow immediately after the closed session. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to review the times allotted for public comment, consider the proposal to create a choice program at Ellen Fletcher Middle School and receive an update on student performance within the "equity and excellence" area of the PAUSD Promise, which is the document outlining the district's goals. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda and get instructions on how to participate by Zoom at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider approval of a $161.8 million contract with Anderson Pacific Engineering Construction for secondary treatment upgrades at the Regional Water Quality Control Plant. The cost will be shared by Palo Alto and its partner agencies: Stanford, East Palo Alto Sanitary District, Mountain View and Los Altos, and the project will be financed through a low-interest loan. The committee also plans to consider a request to increase the electric hydro rate adjuster from $0.013/kwh to $0.026/kwh. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to review the Comprehensive Plan implementation, and discuss a proposed "planned home zoning" project at 660 University Ave., which includes 70 apartments. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.